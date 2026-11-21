Lewis Pugh swam the Strait of Hormuz to protest war pollution. The UN Patron highlights environmental damage from US-Iran conflict and urges reopening of the waterway.

British endurance swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh has issued an urgent appeal for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a systematic cleanup of its polluted waters. Pugh completed a grueling three-day swimming expedition along the Oman coastline this past week to draw global attention to the escalating environmental catastrophe caused by the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. His high-profile mission aimed to spotlight the devastating consequences of maritime attacks on the delicate marine ecosystem within this vital shipping corridor.

Pugh, aged fifty-six, executed a total distance of fifteen kilometers during his aquatic mission. The route commenced at the Musandam Peninsula and circumnavigated a portion of the Cape of Hormuz. The physical challenge was underscored by the immediate dangers of the active conflict zone, as Pugh observed an oil tanker being struck just kilometers away within thirty minutes of entering the water.

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Additional incidents occurred throughout his swim, resulting in vessels catching fire and leaking fuel into the strait. These events visually demonstrated the volatile conditions facing the region while Pugh highlighted the severe risks to local wildlife. He emphasized that the current stalemated war, initiated by coordinated US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026, has triggered a chain reaction of maritime hostility.

Iran has subsequently responded by targeting commercial shipping, deploying sea mines, and launching counterstrikes against US military assets. In response, the US military has established escorted channels and maintained a counterblockade on Iranian ports. The strategic waterway, which sits thirty-nine kilometers across at its shortest span, remains a hazardous zone for both navigation and ecological preservation.

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Lewis Pugh argues that the war inflicts long-term ecological damage that will outlast the geopolitical conflict itself. He warns that the environmental consequences of the ongoing hostilities will persist for generations, affecting the natural heritage of the region. Pugh described the Strait of Hormuz as not merely a critical global artery for commerce, but as one of the most beautiful natural wonders he has ever encountered.

The waters serve as a habitat for diverse species including dolphins, sea turtles, and dugongs, all of which face heightened risks from naval warfare. The swimmer noted that while the economic and military dimensions of the war dominate headlines, the silent devastation occurring beneath the surface receives insufficient public attention. He insists that the destruction of this marine sanctuary represents a catastrophic loss for global biodiversity.

The Strait of Hormuz carries approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply, making its stability crucial for global energy markets. However, the recent escalation has transformed the waterway into a dangerous environment for both commercial navigation and wildlife. Lewis Pugh has a documented history of using extreme endurance sports to advocate for environmental protection.

He has previously swum in Antarctica, the North Pole, and the Red Sea to highlight environmental issues. His previous campaigns focused on ensuring rivers were clean enough for safe swimming and fishing, establishing a pattern of direct-action advocacy. This new mission in Oman continues his strategy of placing his body in the threatened environment to force international observers to confront the reality of ecological neglect.

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Lewis Pugh is urging international bodies and conflicting parties to prioritize the restoration of the Strait of Hormuz's ecological health. He demands that the waterway be reopened to safe commerce and that a comprehensive cleanup operation be launched to remove the debris and pollution resulting from daily attacks on oil tankers and gas carriers. The swimmer stresses that the habitat and wildlife in the area are under severe threat from these relentless strikes.

By completing his swim amidst active combat, Pugh has highlighted the urgent need to protect the region's natural resources from being treated as collateral damage in the broader conflict. His message serves as a stark reminder that the environmental costs of war extend far beyond the immediate military objectives. The integrity of one of the world's most significant marine ecosystems faces threats that could last for decades if immediate remediation efforts are not implemented.