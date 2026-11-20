Here is what to know about the timing, the rainfall totals and why leftover autumn leaves could make the Monday morning commute a bit messy.

Southern New England hasn't seen a drop of measurable rain since Nov. 13, riding a pleasant streak of unseasonably warm temperatures too. That tranquil stretch comes to an end later this weekend.

Low pressure lifting off the Carolinas will tap into a stream of tropical moisture and track directly across southeastern New England late Sunday night, delivering a fast-moving but soaking dose of rain lasting into early Monday morning. Here is what to know about the timing, the rainfall totals and why leftover autumn leaves could make the Monday morning commute a bit messy.

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Rain timeline Saturday continues the streak of dry, mild weather before the atmosphere begins to moisten up ahead of the approaching cold front. Watch out for patchy fog forming overnight Saturday and turning locally dense around daybreak Sunday — especially in the typical low-lying locationsRain overspreads the region from southwest to northeast right around dinner time on Sunday. The core of the storm moves through overnight, bringing steady, heavy rain with brief bursts around a quarter-inch per hour.

Don't be surprised to hear a stray rumble of thunder around midnight. The steadier rain winds down to scattered showers right during the heart of the morning commute, wrapping up completely by midday as mild afternoon air nudges back into the 60s.

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Because this storm is progressive and moving at a brisk clip — and because the ground has had over a week to dry out — the risk for widespread flooding remains low.of rain, with isolated pockets approaching 2 inches in heavier downpours. Likely precipitation accumulation ending Monday at 8 a.m. While rivers will handle this water easily, urban street ponding is a concern. Plenty of late-season fallen leaves are still sitting in neighborhood gutters and storm drains.

Heavy rain overnight will easily clog up catch basins, creating deep puddles and slick hydroplaning spots for Monday morning drivers. If you have a storm drain in front of your house, Sunday afternoon is a great time to rake those leaves clear! As the low pressure tracks nearby, winds will pick up out of the southeast overnight Sunday into pre-dawn Monday.

The coast will see gusts of 30 to 35 mph, with 20 to 25 mph inland, before winds shift southwest and eventually west on Monday. Offshore gusts will approach gale force, building seas to 10 to 13 feet Sunday night into Monday. Sheltered bays will get choppy, though it will be far calmer than the open ocean.

Fortunately, the strongest onshore push aligns with Sunday evening’s lower high tide, and winds turn offshore before Monday’s higher mid-morning tide, keeping coastal impacts limited to minor splashover in the most vulnerable spots. Once this system clears out, a much colder air mass sweeps in. Tuesday's daytime highs won't get out of the low 40s. By Tuesday night, temperatures will tumble back to November reality, dropping into the 20s to low 30s.

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What about next week? New England should enjoy a quiet couple of days ahead of Thanksgiving, though there are signs that we get more active again potentially on Thanksgiving and into Black Friday too. Expect an update on Monday. Danielle Noyes is a meteorologist for 1DegreeOutside and WBUR's go-to forecaster. For more weather insights, check out the