Ending Taxpayer Subsidies for Foreign Solar Panels on Prime Farmland

The United States Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke L. Rollins, announced the termination of government subsidies for foreign solar panel manufacturing on farmland. This move aims to protect American farmland and guarantee the future of agricultural production.

Standing before over 1,200 farmers, ranchers, and future farmers of America in rural Tennessee, I announced the next step in securing our family farms and our way of life: ending taxpayer subsidization of foreign solar panels on prime farmland. Over the past few years, the unchecked expansion of solar farms, heavily subsidized by the federal government and driven by foreign adversaries like China, has become a significant obstacle for new farmers.

The massive expanse of prime farmland consumed by these projects increases land prices, reduces availability, and pushes it out of reach for the next generation of producers. \One of the biggest challenges for new farmers is accessing farmland. In a nation with 880 million acres of farmland, it is unacceptable to price young families out of the American Dream. That's why the Department of Agriculture under the Trump-Vance administration is taking decisive action to eliminate USDA programs that spend taxpayer dollars subsidizing solar panels on productive farmland. In Tennessee alone, farmers have already lost over 1.1 million acres in the last 30 years and are projected to lose another 2 million by 2027. Across the country, solar panels on farmland have surged by nearly 50 percent since 2021. While cash rents are already climbing, averaging $160 per acre this year, solar companies are enticing landowners with payouts as high as $1,500 per acre annually. This places family farmers in an impossible position during difficult economic times.\The consequences extend far beyond farmland loss. Solar panel construction damages the soil, compacts the ground, and alters drainage patterns, threatening nearby productive acreage. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and federal solar tax credits have exacerbated this issue, accelerating competition for farmland and driving up costs. This is perhaps one of the greatest moral transgressions of the previous administration, enlisting both the American taxpayer and the government of the United States against the American farmer—and it now ends. Ending these reckless subsidies is about more than protecting farmland; it's about securing American energy dominance. For too long, Washington has forced taxpayers to fund unreliable and expensive energy sources like wind and solar, leaving our grid vulnerable and our nation more dependent on foreign supply chains controlled by our adversaries. Thanks to President Donald Trump's July executive order on ending market-distorting subsidies for unreliable, foreign-controlled energy sources, those days are over. No American tax dollars will be channelled to Beijing for unreliable energy projects. We are taking this action because agriculture is not only America's first industry but also its foundational industry. And when I look out at today's farmers, I also see the next generation, men and women who will carry forward the torch of liberty that has secured the promise of America for almost 250 years. Through the next 41 months, we will leave no stone unturned in protecting our farmland, strengthening our family farms, and defending a way of life that has carried our nation through every challenge





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Agriculture Farmland Solar Energy Government Subsidies Energy Policy National Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Appeals court allows Trump to continue ending foreign aid grantsOnly the legislative branch can sue a presidential administration for making changes to congressionally approved budgets, the federal appeals court in DC ruled after looking at President Donald Trump’s administration ending planned grants for foreign aid.

Read more »

Maybe Happy EndingMaybe Happy Ending breaking news and the latest updates about Maybe Happy Ending at Deadline Hollywood.

Read more »

San Francisco will fund rental subsidies, end 90-day shelter limit for homeless familiesMonths of negotiations came to an end as the Board of Supervisors and Mayor Daniel Lurie's office finalized details to help homeless families.

Read more »

Trump says he won't ‘destroy' Musk's companies by taking away subsidiesPresident Donald Trump denied claims that he wants to wreck Elon Musk’s companies and their work with the U.S. government.

Read more »

Singapore stock market subsidies are worth a shotThe city hopes handing $860 mln to asset managers including JPMorgan to invest in stocks will boost its bourse's moribund activity. Creating demand is hard, and authorities have set no public targets for its $4 bln plan. But even a modest improvement would be better than nothing.

Read more »

$351 million in San Antonio taxpayer money wasted if proposed wastewater treatment plant approved, neighbor saysA northwest Bexar County resident is expressing outrage over a proposed wastewater treatment plant that could compromise San Antonio’s drinking water, potentially squandering $351 million in taxpayer funds meant for water protection.

Read more »