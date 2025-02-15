Ending Cleveland's Consent Decree: A Shortcut to Failure?

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno calls for the federal Justice Department to drop consent decrees with local governments, including Cleveland. Our Editorial Board Roundtable explores the implications of this proposal, examining the costs and benefits of ending the Cleveland consent decree.

Ohio’s Sen. Bernie Moreno has asked President Trump’s newly minted Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate a legal loophole, including the one in Cleveland. The supposed basis? That prior administrations failed to file dismissal entries affording federal courts settlement jurisdiction. Moreno cites a Supreme Court case authored by the late Justice Antonin Scalia in an insurance case. However, it’s unclear that this supposed loophole would apply in consent decrees like Cleveland’s.

Cleveland officials do appear open to ending their costly decree short of full compliance, but federal monitors and the federal judge may not agree. There are currently 14 other police consent decrees in force, presumably including pending police consent decree cases, and Moreno has warned that DOJ “may wish” to end or reconsider earlier consent decrees.So what does our Editorial Board Roundtable think about Moreno’s push and the idea of ending the Cleveland police consent decree?Cleveland’s consent decree is costly and frustrating — years in, and true reform still feels out of reach. But scrapping it now, before we’ve achieved constitutional policing, all but guarantees we’ll backslide into the same patterns that made federal oversight necessary in the first place. If there’s a better way forward, Moreno hasn’t offered it — just a shortcut back to the status quo.Sen. Moreno, the Westlake Republican who arrived in the Senate last month to claim his first-ever public office, has suggested the federal Justice Department drop its consent decrees with local governments, including Cleveland, over the conduct (or misconduct) of police. There is a genuine debate among criminal-justice scholars over decrees’ effectiveness (or ineffectiveness) in creating lasting policing reform. Moreno is right to raise the question.Cleveland should not be forced to operate under a dictatorship. The authority to regulate and reform the city’s police procedures and law enforcement should rest with our elected officials and the citizens who elect them – not with autocratic federal overseers who ram expensive and suspect procedures down our throats with little recourse. Kudos to Moreno for attempting to free us from the federal bureaucrats. The legal argument put forth by Senator Moreno is nonsense. Look no further than his failure to cite a case that truly supports his argument. The cited Supreme Court case applies only to private settlement agreements, not judicial consent decrees. Regardless, it may be time to end Cleveland’s consent decree. The federal monitor has reported progress, and a functioning Community Police Commission could ensure continued progress. While I don’t think all federal consent decrees should be terminated, they should all undergo a comprehensive and impartial review. As a Texas news reporter, I covered and observed how courts can sometimes set unattainable standards and don’t reward incremental progress. Thus, they drag on for years without any resolution or closure for either party. While police-use-of-force consent decrees are well-intentioned, in practice, they burden taxpayers, handcuff local governments, and demoralize law enforcement. Consider, too, that these taxpayer-funded federal monitors have a financial interest in prolonging, not ending, the consent decrees they oversee. Beyond merely ending the Cleveland consent decree, the DOJ should work with Congress to repeal this provision of the 1994 Crime Bill.Cleveland could have gotten out from under its consent decree long before now if it had shown a true commitment to addressing the continuing deficiencies identified by the federal monitor and reinforced by pointed rulings from U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr., who’s overseeing the case. The ball is in Cleveland’s court if it’s serious about police reform





