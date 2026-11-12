End of the trail: Where Route 66 goes no further, Santa Monica Pier

Ryan reaches the ceremonial terminus of Route 66 at Santa Monica Pier and celebrates the trip with a former colleague from ABC 7 Chicago.

Ryan reaches the ceremonial terminus of Route 66 at Santa Monica Pier and celebrates the trip with a former colleague from ABC 7 Chicago. After 2,400 miles through 8 states, Ryan Chiaverini and his crew reached their final destination on Route 66, Santa Monica Pier.

The longtime tourist attraction situated on the Pacific Ocean has served as a celebratory "end of the trail" since the Mother Road was extended to Santa Monica in 1936.

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"Here in Santa Monica we are so excited that it's the centennial of Route 66," said Lauren Salisbury, VP of Communications for Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. "The spirit of that open road and discovery really brings people together and it's been just such a fun year to celebrate. " Like Navy Pier in Chicago, sights at Santa Monica Pier include restaurants, shops, and carnival rides.

Shopkeeper Ian Bowen of 66-To-Cali sells Route 66 merchandise and offers certificates of completion to travelers who finish the pier to pier drive.

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"The best way to keep places going is if people know they're there," said Bowen. "Every motel, every restaurant, every little gift shop, and trading post. We all rely on travelers to keep going.

" Walking the pier and enjoying the sunshine, Chiaverini met up with a former colleague at ABC 7 Chicago, Liz Nagy. Nagy relocated to Southern California to become an anchor at sister station ABC 7 Los Angeles, where reporters tag out their stories in an identical way.2 elementary school students killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Western Springs: officials"Fortunately, I went to the one station where it's the same so I can't forget it," said Nagy.

Chiaverini's 2026 Hyundai Palisade started with just 22 miles on its odometer and ended with over 3,000 after the cross country trip. His favorite stops along the route were Meramec Caverns in Missouri, The Blue Hole in New Mexico, and a burro-filled gold mining camp in Oatman, Arizona. CPD sergeant appears to die by suicide while on the job at 17th District stationBaby buried alive for 24 hours released from the hospital; father charged