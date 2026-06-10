End of the Road Festival Announces 20th Anniversary Lineup Featuring Geese and Pulp

The End of the Road festival, celebrating its 20th year, reveals a star-studded lineup including Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten, Caribou, Self Esteem, Geese, and Pulp. Geese, last year's breakout rock band, returns after a 2023 appearance, while Pulp promises an unconventional set. The event runs from September 3 to 6 at Larmer Tree Gardens.

The End of the Road festival, one of the UK's leading independent music events, is preparing for its 20th-anniversary celebrations at Larmer Tree Gardens from September 3 to 6.

This year's edition features a diverse lineup including headliners such as Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, Caribou, and Self Esteem. Among the highlighted acts is the band Geese, previously billed as a secret headliner, scheduled to perform on the Woods stage on Thursday, September 3. This appearance marks Geese's second time at the Dorset Festival, following their notable show on the Big Top stage in 2023.

The band has rapidly gained acclaim since their breakthrough last summer, earning a BRIT award and a Mercury Prize nomination, which has solidified their reputation as one of the most discussed new rock bands in recent years. In addition to their festival set, Geese is set to perform their record in full at London's Southbank Centre on July 18.

Another major highlight is the performance by Pulp, who teased that their show will be anything but typical, promising an unusual and unexpectedly enjoyable experience for attendees. Organizers have also been proactive in addressing ticket concerns, advising fans to be cautious of scams and to explore official resale options ahead of the festival.

The event, first held in 2006, traditionally serves as the UK's summer music season finale and continues to attract significant attention for its curated lineup and unique atmosphere





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End Of The Road Festival Geese Pulp Father John Misty Sharon Van Etten Caribou Self Esteem Larmer Tree Gardens 20Th Anniversary UK Festivals

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