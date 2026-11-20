Live and let fry.

“After 14 years in business, we’ve made the difficult decision to close all Sweet Chick locations,” the chicken and“We’ve made countless memories with our guests, staff, friends and family.

Building Sweet Chick in New York City has been a labor of love. Thank you for being a part of it. ”Advertisement Another wrote, “It’s upsetting me and homegirls, bc if you can’t go to sweet chick …. Where can you go???

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”Originally opened in Williamsburg in 2013, Sweet Chick was a fixture on the city’s Southern comfort scene, serving down-South staples in a modern Gotham setting. Some of its namesake dishes included crispy chicken served atop fluffy Belgian waffles, shrimp and grits and macaroni and cheese.also boasted branches in Lower East Side, Long Island City, Prospect Heights and Union Square. It even had an outlet in Los Angeles.

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The chain enjoyed a major boost in 2015, when rapper NAS joined founder John Seymour’s expansion effort, allowing it to fan out beyond Brooklyn and Manhattan. The Long Island City outlet notably paid tribute to the hip hop artist’s father, jazz musician Olu Dara, with a hidden back room modeled after Harlem jazz dens.