End of an Era: Last Full-Time Toll Taker on Cape May County Bridges Prepares for Retirement

Rick Shetler, a 65-year-old toll taker, is the last full-time employee of his kind on the Cape May County bridges. After over 40 years, he will retire as the five bridges transition to all-electronic tolls on April 1st. Shetler has become a familiar face to drivers, offering a human touch to the often-stressful experience of crossing the bridges.

Rick Shetler, 65, has been working as a toll taker on the bridges of Cape May County for over four decades. He's the last full-time toll taker left, stationed in a small booth on the Townsends Inlet bridge, connecting Sea Isle City and Avalon. For years, Shetler has been a familiar face to drivers, reading books, enjoying the company of his microwave and TV, and even engaging in conversations about traffic and the Phillies. Shetler's days of collecting tolls are coming to an end, however.

On April 1, all five Cape May County toll bridges will transition to E-ZPass only, leaving Shetler and the other part-time toll takers with nothing but memories of the simpler days. While Shetler won't miss the constant stream of impatient drivers, the booth will lose its unique character. It's been a cozy space for Shetler, filled with books, a lamp, and even a satellite TV. He's enjoyed the work, finding comfort in the routine and the chance to interact with people. After the transition, Shetler and the other part-time workers will remain as bridge tenders, responsible for opening and closing the draw bridges. The five Cape May County toll bridges collectively generate over $4 million in revenue annually, connecting barrier islands and facilitating travel. The bridges themselves are historical landmarks, dating back to the 1940s and representing a testament to New Deal infrastructure projects. They require significant maintenance and repair, with the county projecting costs of between $603 million and $890 million over the next 15 years. The transition to E-ZPass is expected to save the county $400,000 to $500,000 annually, helping to offset these expenses





