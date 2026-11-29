We get a kid's-eye view of children's STEAM programs through a partnership between Hyundai and the TGR Learning Lab.

It can be difficult for school kids to understand how multiplication tables and endless workbooks about lever lengths and mismatched train speeds might lead to a cool job as an astronaut or race car engineer, which means lots of possible scientists and designers drop out or tune out of math and science classes, often while still in grade school.

If kids don't get into maths and sciences early, they have to play catch-up later when they find out their desired career requires a degree in physics or chemistry. Encouraging students to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics helps expand the field of young engineers for the future. One such program is offered via Hyundai and Genesis.

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The automaker has partnered with the TGR Foundation, a nonprofit started by Tiger Woods, to offer stand-alone science and engineering programs designed to win kids over to the fun of learning how things work. The TGR Foundation’s Learning Lab steps in with programs many schools no longer offer, such as assistance with college applications, an after-school safe space to hang out and be around supportive adults and peers, and exposure to potential career paths that kids might not even know about.