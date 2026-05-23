Enchanted Mehcals: How to Make a Great Mezcal Cocktail

A guide on how to make the perfect mezcal cocktail, featuring a recipe for an 80 proof poblano chile liqueur that complements the fat smoke of mezcal beautifully, as well as a recipe for a stirred spicy Margarita that breaks the rules in a fantastic way. Other notable mezcal-based cocktails like the Pineapple Combop and the Smoke & kull are also discussed.

For the past six years, we've been diving deep into the world of cocktails, with bartender Jason O’Bryan—now the lead mixologist at —building an incredible library of the best drinks around.

Over that time, we've explored the history, people, and places that have created endless variations on the core cocktail templates. We've written cocktails based on most every spirit you can imagine, including mezcal. While you won't find as many mezcal cocktails in the canon as you would other spirits—owing to mezcal's more recent rise to prominence—there are some outstanding drinks out there worth mixing, starting with the ones below.

Working behind a cocktail bar, I'll get ‘bartenders' choice’ requested a few dozen times a night—the guest requests a preferred spirit and style, and I scan my mental drink rolodex to determine what to make them. While usually fairly straightforward, this can sometimes lead to interesting places, especially with the kind of regulars I have, who like to take advantage of the slow moments by asking for riddles, like the one above.

But trying to get something smoky and wild like mezcal to fit into the clean, crystalline purity of a Martini seemed, at first, insane. But necessity is the mother of invention, and after a couple of iterations, we ended up with one of my favorite cocktails I've ever made.





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Mezcal Cocktail Poblano Chile Liqueur Martini Single Village Fix Pineapple Combop Smoke & Kull Bartender's Choice Rules In Cocktails Technique Infusion

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