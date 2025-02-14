Empty Shelters: Migrant Crisis Narrows as Asylum Seekers Face New Barriers

A dramatic decline in migrant arrivals has left shelters along the Texas-Mexico border nearly empty, highlighting the impact of new policies and border restrictions.

Migrant shelters that once housed nearly a thousand asylum seekers daily are now facing near-empty facilities, a stark contrast to the influx witnessed just a few years ago. This dramatic decline in arrivals coincides with the Trump administration's effective closure of the border to asylum seekers in January. Shelters along the Texas -Mexico border, typically bustling with those seeking refuge, are now experiencing a significant downturn in their population.

McAllen officials report an average of fewer than 12 migrants arriving daily at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley respite center, a drastic decrease from the 3,188 individuals received in January. Annunciation House, an El Paso-based network of migrant shelters, reports a total of approximately 40 individuals across its network, prompting the closure of several facilities. Director Ruben Garcia anticipates further closures by the end of the month, leaving only one or two shelters operational.This decline is attributed to a confluence of factors, including the Mexican government's crackdown on immigration and former President Joe Biden's executive order limiting asylum claims for those entering between ports of entry. Even during Biden's presidency, when daily arrivals were around 250 to 300, Annunciation House still operated below its full capacity. Another El Paso shelter, Casa del Sagrado Corazon, also experienced a drop in arrivals last year, leading to its closure in September. The Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen has already implemented staff cuts due to the dwindling population. Despite the loss of federal funding through the Shelter and Services Program, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of RGV Catholic Charities, assures that the center will continue to operate as long as the need persists, serving as a beacon of hope for those seeking aid





