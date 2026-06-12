Empty Seats and Protests Mar World Cup Opener as Shakira Steals Show

The 2026 World Cup opening day saw sparse crowds, violent protests in Mexico City, and a vibrant Shakira performance, highlighting FIFA's struggles with attendance and political turmoil.

The opening day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was marked by a stark contrast between the spectacle on the field and the controversies off it, as South Korea faced Czechia in front of hundreds of empty seats at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday night.

Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino's earlier claims of 500 million ticket requests, the 45,664-capacity venue appeared far from full, with announced attendance at 44,985 but visible patches of empty seats, especially in VIP sections and areas opposite the main TV camera. This visual blow came as a disaster for FIFA, which had drastically cut ticket prices for all 104 matches to boost attendance, yet thousands of tickets remained available on official resale portals, including for the United States' opening match against Paraguay.

The match itself saw South Korea fight back from a goal down to win 2-1, but the overarching narrative was the empty seats that highlighted the disconnect between FIFA's grand claims and reality. Tensions escalated further as violent protests erupted outside Mexico City Stadium before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Thousands of demonstrators, including searching mothers' collectives, the CNTE teachers' union, federal judiciary workers, and transport organizations, marched to voice rage over missing citizens and poor labor conditions. Mexico's National Registry reports 134,460 recorded missing persons, a crisis that continues to grow. Eight simultaneous protests took place on Thursday, threatening to derail the tournament's celebratory atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca provided a dazzling counterpoint. Shakira, alongside Burna Boy, performed the official song 'Dai Dai' in a neon yellow bodysuit and white miniskirt, joined by hundreds of dancers and a traditional mariachi band. The show featured a massive gold replica of the World Cup trophy and performances by Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, and Tyla.

Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa was overshadowed by the protests, but the ceremony aimed to unite fans globally. The juxtaposition of empty seats, political unrest, and star-studded performances sets a tumultuous tone for the tournament, raising questions about FIFA's management and the host nation's social challenges





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