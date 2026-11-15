Empty nesters moved out of their Florida home to travel in an RV full time. They're in year five and loving it.

Empty nesters Barry and Darlene Nicholson moved out of their Florida house to live and travel full-time in an RV. They discuss the highs and lows.

Barry and Darlene Nicholson at Glacier National Park in Montana. Courtesy of Barry and Darlene NicholsonThey were working their jobs remotely but have since pivoted to becoming full-time content creators.

Barry and Darlene Nicholson, who met as teenagers in Indiana, spent most of their lives raising their two kids in Florida, not traveling much out of state.in 2022, they've been to around 30 states. They'd been to places they never considered visiting before, which turned out to be some of their favorites. Have you downsized from a large house to an apartment, an RV, a boat, or something else?

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Maybe you decided to sell your house to move in with roommates or to travel abroad. We are looking to talk to people about their downsizing experience. Reach out to this reporter to share atanymore. Since home prices were rising during the pandemic, they decided it was time to start a life on the road.while they were still young and physically able.

"My inspiration for doing it early and making it work is that you're not guaranteed tomorrow," Darlene said. "You're not guaranteed a retirement. "Even though they've been married for decades, Barry said the switch can be "a shock to both of your systems" because everyone has a routine they've been used to. Barry used to play in a band, but that stopped when they hit the road.

They also learned while going through the Smoky Mountains that Darlene has travel anxiety. Their RV includes a lot of the features you would find in a house. Courtesy of Barry and Darlene Nicholson They said if you're doing this lifestyle with someone else, you both have to be all in or it won't work out. They didn't sell their home right away; they wanted to use it as a backup plan if they ended up hating this pivot.

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They rented it out their first year, but after the tenants left, it was hard to find someone to rent for the same amount. They sold it in 2023. While they didn't sell their home before traveling, they did sell and give away a lot of their belongings. They recommend starting to downsize two years early if you can, because for them it came down to the last few days.

"We didn't want to change our lifestyle," Darlene said. "We still wanted to go out to eat. We wanted to experience things. We wanted to take tours.

We wanted to do all this stuff. So we kind of just subbed one thing for the other.

" Darlene planned out the entire first year in advance, booking RV park stays. They ended up, Barry said, staying in a lot of high-end RV resorts and campgrounds, spending at least $1,000 a month. But since then, they haveThey installed solar panels on the RV in 2023, which helped them cut costs and live more off-grid after Darlene was let go from her job the following year.

Barry said it's hard to justify the cost of a solar panel setup if you're not going to do RV life full time or do boondocking. AdvertisementWhile boondocking came out of necessity, Darlene said going off-grid camping has been better for them anyway, and it's helping them cut down on costs.

"We just love the peace and quiet," Barry said. "We've stayed in some places where we're surrounded by this beauty, and there's no sound other than the wind and the trees. " They're on their second RV, a 40-foot fifth wheel. October was the most they've spent on diesel; they estimate they spent more than $1,000 last month, and less than $400 a month in early 2026.

Darlene said people should have a few thousand dollars on hand in case of "what if" situations, such as needing to replace tires or needing more money for diesel.

"You got to have that backup flexibility for when these weird things happen, and you can be ready for it, and it doesn't wreck your whole plan, but that's part of this lifestyle," Darlene said. "You have to know that it's going to have all those fluctuations. "from time to time. Campground costs can vary depending on where you stay and how many nights you stay.

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For instance, their 40-night stay at one campground cost over $2,000. Meanwhile, seven nights at an RV park elsewhere cost $288; they were off-grid the rest of that month.competing against people in their 20s and 30s who are hungry and young, and I just was really hitting my head against the wall," she said. They've been to various national parks, including Zion in Utah.

Courtesy of Barry and Darlene Nicholson They have a YouTube channel they started in December 2023 called "Like There's No Tomorrow," where they talk about RV life and what they've learned as a couple who have never done this lifestyle before. The channel became monetized slightly before Darlene's job cut.

Darlene said she would give the channel three months to see if they could bring in enough money to replace at least half of her income, and if not, she would go back to work. Barry left his job in 2025 and does YouTube and other content creation full time with Darlene. When they sold their house in 2023, they invested the proceeds and don't touch it.

"I always tell people, you got to have an exit plan if you're going to do something like this because you never know what can happen," Darlene said. When they were parked on a hillside, Darlene was dumping water in the dark one night, caught her toe on something, fell forward to push open the side patio gates, and hit her head on the ground 10 feet below.

She lost feeling in her hands for about a month, had a concussion, whiplash, and fractured her skull. Another time, their dog Hugo ate something he shouldn't have and got really sick.

"Not only do you have to think about you're also not close to your local doctor, you're not close to your local vet either," Barry said. "We have money put away for when we decide we are going to leave the road, and we meet with our financial planner a lot to try to make sure we're continuing to put back enough money," Darlene said.

"We have goals someday of coming off the road or being a part-time traveler and not a full-time traveler with some sort of home base eventually, but it's not right now. "