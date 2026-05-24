Empty Homes in Spain Paint Grim Picture of Housing Crisis

The Spanish government has released a report indicating that over 100,000 unfinished homes are currently empty in the country, with many residents claiming they have nowhere to live. Officials point to the 2008 financial crisis as a main contributor to the housing shortage, with the Bank of Spain estimating that there is currently a shortage of almost 700,000 homes. Riots and protests have erupted in many tourist cities due to the housing crisis, with residents turning their anger towards tourists who buy homes in holiday destinations.

More than 100,000 unfinished homes lie empty in Spain , with many officials blaming the 2008 financial crisis for the shortage. Despite having enough developed land for 390,000 homes, Spanish residents have increased demand and fueled the housing crisis due to low supply.

The Bank of Spain estimates that the shortage of almost 700,000 homes will only worsen the situation. Riots and protests have erupted in many tourist cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma, as desperate residents lash out at tourists who buy homes in holiday destinations. The EU has already introduced special visas and residency permits for non-EU residents, including UK citizens, which adds to the difficulties and costs of owning a home in Spain





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