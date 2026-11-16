London Central Employment Tribunal dismisses Kamir Naghdi's discrimination and harassment claims against C Legal LLP after findings of workplace misconduct.

Kamir Naghdi, a senior film and television lawyer, had his discrimination and harassment claims dismissed by a judge at the London Central Employment Tribunal after being terminated from his position as head of the film and TV team at Clintons.

Tribunal Rejects Discrimination Allegations

The legal professional, known by his middle name Kami, alleged that Jewish colleagues at the firm discriminated against him because he is Christian, but the tribunal ruled against him completely. Naghdi stated to the Mail that he intends to appeal the judgment following the rejection of his lawsuit against the law firms C Legal LLP and Clintons LLP.

Also read Kamir Naghdi Tribunal Rejects Discrimination Claim After Cannes Affair Dismissal

The judge determined that the dismissal was based on valid concerns regarding his professional conduct and its impact on the firm reputation rather than his religious background. Naghdi argued that he had done nothing wrong and believed that individuals who were not Jewish or white would not have faced such scrutiny.

Workplace Misconduct and Relationship Breaches

Naghdi was employed by Clintons in 2014 and became an equity principal from January 1, 2017, maintaining his role as head of the film and TV team until the relationship with the firm was terminated in September 2023. The tribunal heard that he struck up an affair with a junior worker who was anonymized as Relevant Employee, or RE.

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Communication records showed that on December 2021, RE booked tickets to Cannes on dates that overlapped with Naghdi travel plans and forwarded her booking details. The judgment noted that RE sent a message about bringing two stunning designer dresses, which Naghdi claimed was due to a mutual interest in fashion, though the judge inferred he appreciated seeing her in them.

Rumors began circulating in mid-April 2023 when Naghdi told a colleague that his marriage was breaking down and admitted to a non-physical relationship with RE. He failed to deny allegations of a sexual relationship with a second employee, referred to as Former Associate, or FA, when confronted by partners.

Financial Manipulation and Protocol Violations

Naghdi flouted workplace rules by attempting to manipulate financial benefits for his lover, which the tribunal found to be a clear breach of protocol. After the relationship with RE ended in June 2023, he emailed two other partners suggesting they increase her overall package by paying for her training and providing a greater expenses allowance.

A protocol was drawn up to govern the situation after Naghdi admitted to the relationship, but he violated this agreement later in the year. When partners raised concerns about how clients would view the situation, Naghdi was told he would be suspended.

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Firm Decision and Legal Aftermath

Naghdi rejected the prospect of a negotiated exit, suggesting through his lawyers that expelling him would be unlawful. A formal meeting was held to consider terminating his membership, and the decision was taken after a vote unanimously confirmed that his membership would be terminated.

The judgment stated that he remained an excellent lawyer in his field, but the conduct issues were substantial. The protracted legal dispute concluded with the tribunal rejecting his claims of discrimination and harassment.