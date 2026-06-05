Employers added 172,000 jobs in May, surging past expectations as labor market remains resilient

The labor market continues to show strength despite rising inflation and concerns about slowing economic growth.

The latest employment data follows two months of strong payroll gains. The Labor Department on Friday also revised payroll gains up for both March and April, bringing the totals up to 214,000 and 179,000, respectively.

Leisure and hospitality drove the bulk of the job growth, with the sector adding 70,000 jobs, higher than the average monthly gain of 14,000 over the last year. Local government also saw solid gains, with employment rising by 55,000. Health care, which has been the leading sector for employment growth in past reports, added 35,000 jobs in May.

Employers added an average of nearly 190,000 jobs per month from March to May, compared with an average monthly loss of approximately 4,300 jobs from December to February.

"This is a blowout jobs report," said Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economics at Fitch Ratings, in an email. "Hiring remains narrow, but the headline strength is enough to keep the Fed focused on inflation. With inflation already accelerating, the bigger risk is rising price pressure — not a sustained weakening in labor demand.

"While hiring was robust, wage growth is lagging behind inflation. Average hourly earnings were 3.4% in May, below April's 3.8% annualShopping around for a supplier could help reduce your energy bill as prices rise. Here's how to do it. Paxton to probe Celsius after alleged caffeine‑linked death of Texas cheerleader





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