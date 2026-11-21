Professionals from various industries share eye-opening misconceptions and hidden realities about their jobs, including health hazards in fast food, banking loopholes, bankruptcy client responsibility, and the pressures of cosmetics sales.

As a Senior Staff Writer at BuzzFeed, I cover real-life stories that explore relationships, lifestyle , and the internet's most fascinating trends.to reveal the wildest secrets behind their jobs that the public doesn't know.

Employees revealed the shocking realities and eye-opening misconceptions about their industries, and you might not look at things the same way again. Here's what they had to say:"I used to work at a fast-food sandwich chain when I was a teenager. My manager never wore gloves when he was mixing up the tuna. Also, he was super hairy.

Also read Shocking Twist in $500M DHS Prison Splurge Exposed

Be careful out there.

" "Bank clerk here. Sometimes, when we open your account, we kinda forget to set up the billing for fees...which means there's a chance you'll never get charged for any of our services. Yep, totally free — for life.

" "I work in bankruptcy, and a lot of the time, the biggest issue in the whole process is people not being prepared. They'll come in having no idea how much money they owe and to whom, how much they spend on utilities, groceries, insurance, etc., and expect us to figure it all out. You are responsible for this debt, so you need to do your part in this process.

I even had one woman who didn't even know her middle name.

""I'm a cosmetics counter manager. This is not a glamorous life! We are expected to look a certain way and act a certain way, like putting on a nine-hour play, and people have no idea what's going on behind the curtain!

We are educated and artistic people with a plethora of knowledge about this industry, so when a person comes in after watching a TikTok or YouTube video wanting something, and we explain that you don't need it, it's wrong, and you need something else, please listen to us! We have your best interests! So, please don't treat us like we are idiots. Because of social media, you are not getting what you need.

Stop ordering online, and COME IN so we can genuinely help you!

" "We are treated so poorly by management and customers that we are a mess of nerves! These stores have cameras EVERYWHERE! Places you can't see! Not only is security watching you and knows when you take something that doesn't belong, but our management goes in there and is watching us and our performance.

We don't want to keep coming up to you asking if you need help — we know you don't, but we are forced to do this. Some management treats us like Meryl Streep from T! Also, NO, we do not want your husbands! We have husbands and boyfriends!

Most of us just want to help people and make their lives better! Please help us help you.

""Former restaurant worker here. Don't roll up right at closing and expect a meal. The kitchen is closed, the dining area is getting final checks, and the staff are mostly out the door. They're tired, hungry, and ready to go home.

No one cares if you are a 'regular.

' You can Google the restaurant hours and the location of the nearest McDonald's. ""I work for a health insurance company doing medical appeals. Doctors are not sending the needed information to get your medication approved. If they did, you wouldn't have a denial.

We don't just deny medication. They must state why it's medically necessary for you to take this medication. They should list what other things you have tried: Physical therapy, prior medicine that did nothing, etc. They don't do it. They let it deny, and if you have a good office, they will send the requested 'information.

'"your therapist. We are not cruel, mean, or bad therapists because we decline to hold space for our friends, families, or strangers. The people in our lives may benefit directly from our professional skills, AND we are humans who need the same level of care we provide to others. You don't get to show up in our lives with your bad behaviors and expect us to accept or manage them because of our profession.

" "Additionally, when we don't have space for what is going on in your life, it's because we need time to decompress and process our own thoughts and feelings — be it about our personal lives or because what we do day-to-day is heavy. Or, we want to enjoy our kid's basketball game, read a book, or take a nap without meeting the emotional demands of others.

Give us grace and space, and don't use us as emotional dumpsters without permission.

""Teaching special needs children is not babysitting any more than teaching neurotypical children is. Not only do we work on academics , we also work on life and vocational skills, all while running the risk of being hit, bitten, kicked, spit on, or assaulted in other ways.

""Being a park ranger isn't all about interacting with furry woodland creatures. It's about cleaning toilets, scrubbing showers after someone pooped in them , and trying to keep visitors safe from the environment and each other, all while displaying a friendly attitude. Parks are overcrowded, and rangers do their best, but it's exhausting.

""Pharmacist here. Don't get me started. So many people are clueless about their meds. They want you to refill their 'little white tablet,' no name, no idea what it's for, but you should know because it's in your computer.

Then, they want you to fill 'everything that's due' and then return later, demanding a refund because they're no longer on a med. And what about the 'There's no refill... I have to take this for the rest of my life.

' Yeah? It's a prescription — you need to take it under the supervision of a physician; sometimes we need lab work, follow-up, etc." "The label clearly states zero refills. How hard is it to order two days ahead? How bout the 'Why does it take 20 minutes?

Just slap a label on it.

' Uhh, because there are 30 people ahead of you. Finally, DO NOT BRING YOUR PET into the pharmacy; people don't choose to be asthmatics, immunocompromised, or undergoing chemo. You actively chose to have a pet and take it on errands with you; don't tell me you can't leave it in the car. Leave it at home.

Have some compassion — understand a patient's health is ALWAYS our first priority, ESPECIALLY in a healthcare facility.

""I work in an OBGYN office. The number of patients upset with the providers because of the recommended care is appalling. Patients spend too much time on the internet or taking the advice of their friend's-sister's-neighbor's cousin rather than listening to a trained medical professional. Yes, you should not be smoking weed during your pregnancy.

Yes, being overweight comes with potential complications.

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" "No one is trying to body-shame you. It is their job to explain your risk factors and what complications might arise during the pregnancy. It's just ridiculous.

""I used to work at a spray tan place as manager — not a chain, an actual spray tan salon — and while it had its good times, the customers were usually awful, entitled people who treated us like servants. People were rude and snobby and would try to get money off their service or never tip our spray tan artists.

It is the least important job in the world, but clients acted as if there weren't tan, the world would end.

""Worked in student financial aid for many years. The federal and state governments heavily regulate financial aid. Who enforces those regulations? The college/university.

Your behavior as a student impacts your aid. Not reading information, not responding to emails, and missing deadlines is actually aproblem. Your tuition bill is a financial contract; if you want us to help reduce it, pay attention to information sent to you.

" "Also, your high school and college have offered multiple opportunities to learn about financial aid;Finally, the likelihood that you will be independent for financial aid eligibility is slim to none. The government does that on purpose. Your parents are the problem in that case, not the government.

""I'm a veterinarian. Unless you bring your pet in for something simple like annual vaccinations, try not to be the last appointment before lunch. It's the only break I get in my long day, and I don't want to be late for it.

""I'm a claims adjuster for an auto insurance company. 1) It's normal for people to be walking around at the accident scene and only realize they're injured a day or two later. It doesn't mean the person you hit is pulling a scam. 2) Your injury claim is probably not worth anywhere near as much as you've been told.

Soft tissue injuries are painful and may require treatment...but it won't make you rich. 3) I know you're in pain, and this accident is completely uprooting your life. I'm not doubting that, and I feel compassion for you. It's just hard to hear someone talk about how life-changing their neck strain is when you just talked to someone else who watched their loved one die in the seat next to them in their accident.

""Dentistry! I have to deal with people being rude, not doing their part, and thinking we are out to get them when we are really trying to prevent other major issues and diseases. People think dental insurance means they don’t have to pay for anything. We have to see patients who are late up to 15 minutes, and then want us to be done in five minutes for an hour appointment.

People also think we're trying to poison them with suggested treatment and recommendations, etc.""I'm a social worker. With my job, there are A LOT of questionably moral and ethical things going on all the time. It tests your values and beliefs every day.

""I'm a senior marketing manager specialising in brand, design, and social media growth. I've been working in marketing for over a decade, so have seen the whole evolution of social media being a place for awkward Instagram photos of your dinner with a bad filter to having to build from scratch and run national brand accounts with 25K–100K followers, work with major influencers, run huge events for thousands of people, and rub shoulders with the stars.

Everyone thinks that marketing is a super cool and fun creative career because of this, and so many people tell me I'm lucky to do what I do, but the reality is, I hate it. I hate every second of it. It's now such a fast-moving industry that I never have time to breathe and review work, and it's impossible to plan ahead.

" "Everyone thinks they can do my job because they have a Facebook account. Budgets are rapidly shrinking, but targets are set ever higher, and team resources are essentially cut in half at every company, as what should be a team of five now becomes a single person's job, with that person expected to be an expert in everything.

I hate living life trying to convince people to spend more money they don't have on crap they don't need, which won't change a thing about their life. I especially hate social media, what it's become, and how people are so addicted that they don't know how to live in the moment. I hate it so much that I don't have any social media apps on my personal phone at all.

I desperately want to retrain into something where I never have to think about social media again, but I'm trapped because I can't afford to retrain, since salaries in marketing in the UK are still so low, especially for a woman like me.

" "Despite how glamorous the marketing world looks and sounds, I wouldn't recommend it. I would do everything possible to persuade my kids not to work in it and to choose a career with meaning and purpose, rather than vanity metrics and popularity contests. I so deeply hate it and know many ex-colleagues who quit the industry because they are so chronically burned out by it.

I've hit burnout and severe depression several times in recent years of my career due to the stressful nature of the marketing jobs I've had. It's just not worth it — don't ever work in marketing. Choose anything else and live with purpose beyond selling things.

""I'm a sales associate at a major department store chain. From the outside, I'm sure retail looks like a monolithic entity: products simply appear on the shelves, racks, and showroom floors for customers to try and buy.

Behind the scenes, however, retail is a nightmarish mess of dozens of different departments trying to coordinate with one another, usually very badly; when any one of them drops the ball, it kicks off a domino effect of delays as everyone else scrambles to resolve what they can on their end and prays that everyone else does the same. So, the next time there's a delay in restocking something, or your order gets held up for a few weeks, please don't take it out on the salespeople.

"there's likely nothing more they can do about it, either, but they probably want it resolved just as much as you do. ""As a plumber, we in our trade joke about how every jerk is a potential customer, but in reality, most customers are jerks. It's amazing how some clients take for granted what we will do in their disgusting homes.

Seriously, people, if you expect me to unclog your toilet, then stop sh*tting in it after the fact. And one more thing, yes I get paid well and provide a very ungrateful service with zero thanks and never receive tips, so those of you working at a convenience store think you can grab me a premade sandwich from your fridge and believe you should get a minimum 15-20% tip, give your head a shake.

""Executive assistant to the CEO here. Any sort of assistant can make your life a living hell at work if you cross them or mistreat them. I'm not the vengeful type, and I won't do petty things to people at work, but I know many who do. We are in the perfect position to do so because we have control over many small things that affect many people.

And if we're lucky and have a good relationship with our directors, we can definitely whisper stuff to them. I've gotten a few people moved or sacked because they were sexual or moral harassers and hadn't been caught yet.

" "I've gotten people helped with things because I confided in my bosses, and they took discreet action. , and if I know that you have treated someone wrong, I will not go out of my way to help you with whatever you need.

" "I worked for a very popular coffee chain for quite a while. THE WORKERS ARE TREATED HORRIBLY. Especially after the changes in corporate. Purposely understaffed, unprotected, extremely poor working conditions, and awful policies.

If it's a high-volume store/drive-thru/24-hour, it's even worse. We deal with abuse from customers as well as management.

""I work in school-aged childcare. Your kids watch too much YouTube, and most of it is inappropriate. I don't care if you have parental controls. I don't care if you take the tablets away at bedtime.

They are sneaking behind your back and watching things they shouldn't be.

" "I'm a teacher, and your 'permanent record' is real — my district calls it a communication log. We're required to document pretty much every interaction we've had with our students' parents or guardians and any time we've had to escalate a situation to administrators or counselors.

Some of my high school students have THOUSANDS of entries in their communication log going all the way back to when they were in elementary school, and sometimes, when we're bored, we'll snoop around and read about why they got in trouble in second grade or what their teachers last year said about them.

" "Sometimes it's helpful because we know how to support our kids better, and other times, it's just VERY interesting tea. ""I work two jobs, and one is as a carer. The first thing 99.9% of people say to me is about 'wiping other people's bums.

' Yeah, okay. Sometimes we do. But it is such a TINY part of what we do to support people and help them live in their homes where they are happy and comfortable.

""I'm a front desk receptionist at a medical office. It's not an easy job in the slightest. People yell at me every single day. I rarely get a break from being on the phone in my daily life.

People seem to think all I do is sit at a desk, look at a computer, and answer phones all day. When in reality I get yelled at, cussed at, hit on by creepy men, have to fake being nice to absolutely everyone, especially when they are mean to you . You get no appreciation, no matter what you do.

You have to ask for money, ID, insurance cards, and basic information that's needed for check-in, and then endure abuse for JUST DOING YOUR JOB. There are great parts of the job: seeing kids grow up, growing relationships with older patients, and helping people.

" "Also, my body hates me because I sit eight hours daily. I am only 27, and I have back problems out the wazoo, and I have gained 10 pounds. 🙃""Lifeguards are actually trained first responders in first aid, CPR, and other emergency care. No, we're not on the same level as firefighters or paramedics, but it's a serious and necessary job that carries much more responsibility than sitting around looking pretty.

We're also not babysitters — it's the job of the parent/guardian to closely supervise their kids in and around water at all times!

" "College professor. I love my job, but more people should know that adjunct instructors, meaning part-time employees, do 70% of college teaching in the US. They get paid a few thousand dollars a course, have few, if any, benefits, and not much job security. Some teach at two or more schools just to make ends meet.

Students pay through the nose to get a college education, but the money's not going to the teachers.

""Librarians don't sit around reading books all day. As a specialized academic librarian, I am a faculty member. I teach, do research, and provide reference for students, other faculty, and the public. I do my own research and writing.

As a public librarian, I had to be almost a social worker, therapist, and paramedic, and all these things I wasn't trained for; we were not paid enough to be reviving people with Narcan outside the children's room.

""I am a manager at a popular home improvement chain. It's a typical retail environment. The customers seem to think they can treat us like we're below them. With very little respect, extremely high demands, and so much entitlement, it's sickening.

They scream at us, talk down to us, and try to tell me daily how to do my job. They want me to break rules and policies for them because their situation is always different/special. They yell, 'Do you know how much money I spent here?

' Yes, Karen, I do, and no money is enough to make it okay for you to talk to me like that! " "They also expect you to know everything in every department. I'm like, so when you go to a five-star restaurant, do you want the valet to cook your steak, or when you go to the doctor, do you want the receptionist to perform your surgery?

Or when you're flying in a plane, do you want the pilot to fix the mechanical issues? No, because it's not their expertise; it's the same thing here — not everybody knows everything, and it's not right to get mad and scream at them over it. And also, if I'm already helping a customer, interrupting with your question or need will not get you help any sooner.

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""I work for a global athletic footwear and apparel corporation. Most people don't realize this, but your account gets flagged if you say your shoes didn't arrive more than twice. So, the next time you claim a missing item, we already know it's fraudulent, but we can't say that. Instead, we let you explain as we forward your ticket to upper management and tell you someone will be in contact with you.

That's usually done to end the call politely, since they'll deny the request by email. You'll only get a refund or replacement if you provide a police report and proof, like doorbell camera footage. So, don't lie.

""Local government worker. The assumption is that we are trying to pull one over on taxpayers to get their money. The reality is that we have the lowest amount of power but have the most face time with residents. I'm talking to older adults with no family, people experiencing homelessness, low-income individuals, etc. I get prejudices, bad moods, and conspiracy theories yelled at me daily.

The great job benefits make up for a lot of the person-to-person contact, but we are dealing with the worst of people who are our actual neighbors.

""Technology marketing. People should know working for tech companies is hard — a lot harder than when I started decades ago, and marketing jobs are often replaced with younger workers, or AI is replacing the tasks. Think hard before going into this area.

""I am a ground traffic controller and coordinator for a major airline at a popular airport. I would like the public to know how difficult it is to coordinate getting a flight out on time. The pre-coordination entails routing the aircraft. Making sure all its regular maintenance checks are done before every flight.

Ensuring we have the crew members in the right place at the right time and a crew of flight attendants to work the trip. After putting that together comes the day of the flight. We have to ensure the aircraft gets to the gate in enough time to clean it, cater it, fuel it, load the luggage and any freight, and then load the passengers up.

Depending on the weather, all our hard work can go down the tubes if thunderstorms or any other bad weather events happen. Passengers often get sick or have meltdowns before the aircraft departs, delaying the trip further.

"So the next time you see an airline employee, take a minute to thank them and realize if something goes wrong, we are trying to help you. Most times, it's not in our control; we are unfortunately the messenger.

"Manager at a primary care doctor's office. You know why the doc is running behind? It's because someone showed up late, and we have to accept late patients up to 15 minutes. So that one late person just did a domino effect for the rest of the morning or afternoon, and then, if someone else shows up late, that's 30 more minutes behind.

Oh, and you call your doctor's office and expect a call back that day? Yup, that also runs into why they are late. They see patients every 15 minutes. When they can, they will return to their office and pull up all the calls that have come through.

They then need to review those charts and history to make a recommendation for you. They must also sign for your meds and refills and respond to test results.

Oh, ya, then they have to document everything discussed during the visit, including the patients they have seen during that timeframe, which takes some time per patient and order meds, labs, testing, consults, etc."they are running around like chickens, trying not to get out of the office at 8 p.m. when the last appointments are at 5. It's a HUGE job they need to do.

""I work in a bookstore, and as much as I love many parts of my job, at the end of the day, it's retail. I don't sit around and read books all day — I'm lifting heavy boxes and getting yelled at by entitled customers who think I'm unworthy of basic human decency.

""I work in pharmaceutical manufacturing — every part of the process, from creating, sorting, packaging, etc. Medications make billions of dollars a year, and I don't get paid enough to afford my rent now. It's almost impossible to get a raise or to move up, while our CEO makes multimillions a year.

Also, it's super scary to think about, but those life-saving medications are being made a lot of the time by a teenager who's just working their first job, and it's not as safe/hygienic as you would hope.

""I'm a high school government teacher. I promise you, we are NOT indoctrinating your kids to do anything. It takes every single bit of my effort to simply get kids to set their phones down and learn something. I'm a performance artist, a therapist, a mentor, and so much more to your kids, but what I'm not is a cult leader.

""Support worker here, and trust me, we are paid exactly what we should be paid. There is so much discourse around the rate being too high. We don't get breaks, and I've been assaulted multiple times. Human urine and faeces are my daily norm.

I hold the hands of family members with a dementia-inflicted relative, whilst also trying to brainstorm how to keep another client off hard drugs. I work in a broken system, and I'm the one sitting worried when someone doesn't come home after society gives up on them.

" "I'm the one contacting the police or the ambulance and putting the pieces back together after a sexual assault. "Chain daycare centers run by corporations don't care what happens to your child. They're staffed by overworked people who aren't paid enough to live on. Where I worked, I didn't get breaks, was forced to care for more children than was legal for one teacher, and wasn't allowed to call in sick.

I would lie on the floor in the infant room, too sick to stay upright, and the babies would crawl over me for entertainment. My employer would change my timesheets to not pay me overtime for hours worked. I became so sick and depressed. When I quit, I told my now ex-husband that I wanted to sue them, and he wouldn't let me, 'because they have deep pockets.

' I found out later that you can give your info to the Bureau of Labor, and they will sue the company and fine them. That was decades ago, but I spoke to a friend who worked for the same company recently, and nothing has changed. I told him to do what I wish I had: Report them.

" "Now, I work as a job coach for people with developmental disabilities . I love my job because the person I help is amazing, loving, hardworking, lives in the moment, and makes everyone around them happy. I didn't know much about Down syndrome until I started this job, but now I know that most of these people are just precious.

It can be hard when the person gets hyper, lol, and sometimes the individual might be difficult, but my mental health is so much better now that this person is part of my life. Being a job coach is fantastically rewarding. I highly recommend it, and I pray that Medicaid cuts won't eliminate my job because it would devastate the job coach and, even more so, the person they help.

""People think most of the cost of their vehicle is because of what the workers are paid. Our pay is such a minor part. We have to constantly fight for what we earn and health insurance because it's really a body-breaking job.

""Corporate pilot here. Not every flight is all fun and glorious. Some passengers are absolutely great, and some passengers are absolutely terrible! They are conceited, entitled, rude, and disrespectful of the flight crew: pilots and flight attendants.

Some passengers will take every snack from the plane like they bought it all. Some passengers will show up drunk or proceed to drink themselves into a stupor, and then get really belligerent. I've seen an entire family get into a loud and almost violent argument during a flight. It's the captain's job and responsibility for the SAFE operation of the aircraft and the SAFETY of the passengers.

If there's a flight attendant on board, they are also responsible for the SAFETY of the passengers. It's their job to deny a drunken passenger any further alcoholic beverages if they deem that the passenger has had enough.

" "Some passengers will make an absolute MESS of the plane, leaving their trash everywhere and leaving a gross mess in the bathroom. No matter how large the private aircraft is, the odors from the lavatory WILL emerge into the cabin, and the whole aircraft will smell like crap. People who leave their messes and treat the flight crew with blatant disrespect are remembered, and some likely will be denied boarding privileges again.

Some passengers have behaved so badly that the captain has had to land the aircraft quickly and have the problem passenger removed by law enforcement, and they WILL BE DENIED any further boarding.

" "The crew's responsible for ensuring that the aircraft is properly cleaned, safely handled, secured, and ready for the next flight. Being a pilot, especially the captain, has enormous responsibilities to ensure the aircraft and crew are ready for each flight. Any crew member can say, 'No, I don't feel safe flying today,' but only the captain can say, 'Yes,' the crew and aircraft are ready, and the flight can safely depart.

The captain IS the final authority on the aircraft. If anything happens during the flight, the captain will be the one who has to answer for the issue. Being the captain is way more difficult than most people realize. So, PLEASE, people, have respect for your flight crew, whether you're on board a private aircraft or flying with an airline.

"I work at a chocolate store, and it's not glamorous. It's just like any other job. People come in and are always like, 'Oh, I could never work here!

' I always roll my eyes because it's just work — we just happen to be surrounded by sweets. Plus, our customer base is incredibly entitled and rude, especially since it's a *luxury* item . People think we're in there eating chocolate all day, but it gets stressful!

We also only get two free chocolates per day, and I can't even begin to afford the products otherwise, so it's kind of a slap in the face for customers to just assume we eat it all day.

" "We get unbelievably slammed around the holidays, too, and it's hard to keep a smile on your face when customers tell you how lucky you are to work there, when you've been running around and on your feet for hours, putting out fires. I'll literally have sweat POURING off me and a million things going on at once, I just got yelled at by another customer, and a customer will tell me how fun my job must be.

"I'm a senior software engineer, but I used to work in digital marketing for a long time. Everyone is always shocked and appalled at how expensive websites are. A basic marketing website can cost a business upwards of $50k, and yes, you are not being overcharged. There are so many people involved: copywriting, UX design, PMs, developers, QA, and it takes a long time to build a good website.

" "I'd constantly get people asking me to build them a website in my personal life , and45. "Medical office staff here. With the interconnection of medical offices, hospitals, and billing on networks, what you tell a doctor is now pretty much available to ANY doctor you see.

If you tell your primary care physician that you smoke weed or drink more than you should, plan on every doctor you meet, from the allergist to OBGYN to emergency room physicians, seeing that in your chart. Although your privacy is a thing outside the medical community, it's not really there inside the network, so think carefully about what you want in your chart.

"If you see a doctor for a lung problem five years down the road, he may ask out of the blue if it's related to your marijuana use, even if that was only a thing in college. ""Dog grooming — it's not just playing with puppies all day. Yes, it's rewarding, but can also be physically and emotionally draining.

We see neglect at every level, from dogs so matted they require veterinary intervention, to hidden sores, cuts, bugs, and grime you can't imagine. Think about how your dog hates going outside to potty in the rain. Now, picture that in a grooming salon…multiplied. Poop, pee, and messes everywhere — and we handle it all.

"But we keep going, day after day, because the animals deserve it. "I work for a certain large rental car company, reviewing damage reports. They will try to pin any damage they find on the last person who had the car, and some locations don't take pictures before a rental. The estimates are also very high; they will charge you even if they don't fix the car.

It feels so slimy, honestly. Always, always, always get the insurance so you don't get stuck with a damage charge, and always take pictures of the car before leaving.

""Rideshare driver here. Not a secret, just being reasonable. You order the ride. You get the ETA.

You have a live map showing the driver's process to you. You get a message that your ride is one minute away. You get a message that it has arrived. And you are nowhere to be found.

Now, you are expecting someone just to sit there and wait for you. Then, if that's not enough, I will have that person casually walk out, no apology, and inform me I must hurry because they're late.

""Teaching is incredibly mentally taxing. Depending on grade level and specialty, some of us may see over 100 students every single day. When we come home, we are tired! We might come off as grumpy, mad, annoyed, or overall like a short-tempered jerk, but we are just tired, as we have used most of our patience and emotional regulation on children all day.

" "I was a vet assistant for five years. Everyone thought I was playing with puppies and kittens all day. God, I wish that were true. Most of my day consisted of working on pets that are under anesthesia, euthanasia appointments, and cleaning poop out of kennels.

""Stop romanticizing librarianship by thinking we just read all day. It is an amazing career, but we work so hard to make it look easy, cozy, and welcoming for you. We need to be way more than just books due to the lack of societal safety nets disappearing elsewhere.

When someone walks in the front door, they may be suicidal, need help printing, looking for a certain book their parent used to read to them, experiencing homelessness and looking for resources, drunk and high to the point they cannot function, a pervert who has a librarian kink, have a car on fire, or a 3-year-old dropped off by a parent and left. All real examples.

" "Plus, we have books and programs to attend to. And most of our staff are only part-time because that saves the library money. Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity. Fellow employees, what's a"shocking" industry secret that people would never guess about your job?

Tell us in the comments, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use the form below.