Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows November Employment Surge

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey reveals November employment at the fastest pace in four years, despite a slowdown in general business conditions.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that New York factories accelerated hiring at their most rapid rate in over four years during November. This surge in employment occurred even as the broader business conditions index retreated from October's record highs, signaling a shift in the momentum of regional industrial activity.

Business Conditions Index Decline

The headline business conditions index recorded a drop to 7.8 in November, falling significantly from the multiyear high of 25.5 reached in October. While the positive reading confirms that growth continued, the substantial decline indicates that the expansion became less widespread across the manufacturing sector compared to the previous month.

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New Orders and Shipments Metrics

New orders and shipments both continued to increase, though the breadth of this growth diminished compared to earlier data. The new orders index dropped sharply to 3.0 from 23.2, suggesting only a slight increase after October's strong advance. Meanwhile, the shipments index declined to 8.8 from 13.1, reflecting a moderation in the pace of outgoing goods.

Employment Growth and Hiring Trends

Despite the slowdown in order volumes, the employment index climbed to 18.1 from 10.3, reaching its highest level since June 2022. This improvement was driven by an increase in the share of firms adding employees to 21.5 percent from 20.0 percent, alongside a sharp drop in the proportion cutting jobs to 3.4 percent from 9.8 percent.

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Capital Spending and Future Outlook

Capital spending plans strengthened to their highest reading since December 2022, with the capital expenditures index rising nine points to 23.0. One-third of manufacturers planned to increase capital spending, compared with just 10.3 percent anticipating reductions. The six-month business conditions outlook also climbed to 28.9, with nearly half of respondents expecting conditions to improve.

Inflation Pressures and Supply Chain Metrics

Price pressures eased notably, with the prices paid index dropping 13.6 points to 45.9. No respondents reported declines in input prices or selling prices, but the moderation suggests inflationary forces are cooling. Supply availability continued to worsen, and delivery times lengthened, although the pace of deterioration slowed during the survey period between November 2 and November 9.