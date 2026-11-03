Empire State Building Transforms for Percy Jackson Olympus Experience

The Empire State Building hosts a Greek god-themed attraction from November 16 to December 4, celebrating the Season 3 premiere of Percy Jackson on Disney+ with interactive exhibits and special lighting.

The iconic Empire State Building is set to undergo a mythological transformation to celebrate the upcoming third season of the television series Percy Jackson & the Olympians. This unique event, titled Olympus Awaits, will occupy specific areas of the landmark structure from November 16 to December 4, 2026. The initiative serves as a grand promotional campaign leading into the highly anticipated premiere of the new season on Disney+ and Hulu on November 20, 2026. Visitors to New York City will have the rare chance to step into the world of Greek mythology within one of the most famous skyscrapers in the United States.

Interactive Mythological Exhibits On Display

Olympus Awaits transports guests to a fictional 600th floor, creating an immersive environment inspired by the pantheon of Greek deities. The centerpiece of this experience is a specially designed Throne Room featuring towering thrones that represent the various gods. These installations are adorned with hidden references and Easter eggs that connect directly to the narrative of the Disney+ series. Fans can engage with the setting through various interactive elements and dedicated photo opportunities scattered throughout the space.

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Beyond the upper floors, the experience extends to the building's ground floor with a free Hand of Talos photo installation. This display offers visitors another distinct way to capture memories inspired by the franchise without any admission cost. The integration of physical landmarks with digital storytelling creates a multi-layered engagement strategy for attendees. The design aims to blur the lines between the real world of New York City and the fictional realms explored in the show.

Cast Updates and Season Three Narrative

The upcoming season adapts the third novel in Rick Riordan's book series, titled The Titan's Curse. The plot follows Percy and his friends as they embark on a perilous quest to rescue Annabeth, who has been captured by the forces of Kronos. Their mission also involves locating the missing goddess Artemis while confronting the escalating threat posed by the Titan Atlas. This storyline promises to raise the stakes significantly compared to previous installments in the franchise.

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Key cast members including Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Dior Goodjohn will return to portray Percy, Grover, and Annabeth respectively. Daniel Diemer and Lin-Manuel Miranda also reprise their established roles within the ensemble. New additions to the cast include Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo. The series further expands its divine roster with Dafne Keen playing Artemis, Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, and Kate McKinnon joining as Aphrodite.

Merchandise and Exterior Lighting Celebrations

The celebration extends beyond indoor exhibits to include exclusive commercial offerings and exterior visual displays. Fans can purchase Percy Jackson-themed keepsakes, such as a symbolic key to Olympus, at the Empire State Building's gift shop. These items provide tangible connections to the event for those who cannot visit the installation during its short run. The availability of themed merchandise supports the broader commercial ecosystem surrounding the television series.

On November 20, the event culminates with a special lighting display on the building's exterior that brings the Glow from Olympus to the New York City skyline. This visual spectacle coincides exactly with the global premiere of Season 3 on streaming platforms. The alignment of physical landmarks with digital release dates creates a cohesive marketing campaign. This strategy ensures that the excitement for the new season permeates both the online community and physical locations across the city.