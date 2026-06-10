Empire State Builder's Personal Patek Philippe Watch to be Auctioned

A vintage Patek Philippe watch owned by Paul Starrett, the builder of the Empire State Building, is set for auction. The timepiece, purchased during the Great Depression, retains its original condition and features a Tiffany & Co. dial and engraved initials. The sale coincides with significant anniversaries related to both the building and the United States.

The intersection of horology and American architectural history takes center stage with the upcoming auction of a vintage Patek Philippe watch once owned by Paul Starrett , the master builder behind the Empire State Building .

The watch, a rectangular yellow-gold timepiece retailed by Tiffany & Co., remained in Starrett's family for decades, unworn and untouched, preserving its exceptional condition. According to the auction house, Paul Starrett acquired the watch shortly after receiving his first major payment for the Empire State Building project in 1930. The watch's delivery date, a week after the building's mooring mast was erected, aligns perfectly with the construction timeline.

The piece bears a Tiffany & Co. dial and is signed by Patek Philippe & Co. Its caseback is engraved with the initials 'P' and 'S,' a detail that adds personal historical resonance. The watch is further complemented by an original period gold mesh bracelet made by Whiteside and Blank, a prestigious Newark jeweler with close ties to Tiffany & Co. The auction highlights the 95th anniversary of the Empire State Building's opening and the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding, underscoring the timepiece's significance as a tangible artifact from the Great Depression era.

Paul Starrett's legacy extends beyond the Empire State Building to include the Flatiron Building, Penn Station, the Plaza Hotel, and the Lincoln Memorial. The watch is estimated between $15,000 and $30,000 and will be available for public viewing before the sale





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Patek Philippe Tiffany & Co. Paul Starrett Empire State Building Vintage Watch Auction

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