Emotional new details emerge about lives saved with organs from tragic Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez

Life-saving organs including the “gift of sight’’ were donated by tragic slain Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez to three New Yorkers and a resident of Florida between the ages of 12 and 75, officials r…

to three New Yorkers and a resident of Florida between the ages of 12 and 75, officials revealed Sunday.

“LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the stewards of these precious gifts of life so that Katie’s legacy and others may live on,” said Leonard Achan, the president & CEO of the organ-donation group. “Ms. Suarez saved the lives of four people with five of her organs to those waiting on the national transplant waitlist,’’ the organization said in a statement to The Post.

Also read Arrest made in killing of Katie Suarez, jogger fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

Sayed Mohassib walks out of the 62nd Precinct after being charged with murder on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. People attend a candlelight vigil for stabbing victim Katie Suarez on Rutherford Place in Brooklyn, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

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“LiveOnNY’s ensured that Katie’s gifts of life arrived to transplant centers where four recipients who were between the ages of 12 and 75-years-old were successfully transplanted. Three of the recipients were in New York and one was in Florida.

“Ms. Suarez, a bank teller and graduate of Brooklyn College, was able to donate her heart, both kidneys, a liver and pancreas. She also gave the gift of sight. ”