Emotional Farewell: Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez Exit Strictly Come Dancing

Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez delivered emotional goodbyes at the Strictly Come Dancing pro tour's finale amid major casting changes and a host overhaul for the BBC show's upcoming series.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez delivered emotional farewells as the tour concluded on Saturday, marking a significant transition for the BBC show.

Luba was among several professional dancers let go in a reported "bloodbath" of casting changes, while Gorka had previously announced his departure after a decade on the series. Raw footage from the Blackpool Opera House captured Luba breaking down in tears as she reflected on her "absolutely unforgettable" journey with Strictly.

She and Gorka were embraced by their fellow pros on stage, and in a poignant speech she vowed to "keep dancing," noting that while one dance ends, new steps and stories await. The BBC later confirmed a major revamp for the show's return in September, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts. Luba shared a teary photo heading home from tour with a simple "Thank you.

" The Daily Mail had reported in March that Luba, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Gorka were among those dismissed. Luba issued an Instagram statement expressing deep gratitude for her ten years on Strictly, calling the experience meaningful beyond words and sharing excitement for future dreams. The BBC's Strictly Instagram account responded with a heartfelt tribute, praising Luba's professionalism, creativity, and warmth since she joined in 2016, first as assistant choreographer then as a pro dancer.

A four-time Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance champion, Luba moved to Italy at age 12 to train. On Strictly, she won the 2018 Children In Need special with Shane Lynch and appeared in four Christmas specials. Her main-show partners included James Cracknell (2019), Jason Bell (2020), and Adam Thomas (2023), with each partnership ending in elimination.

As the curtain falls on this chapter, both dancers leave behind a legacy of dedication and artistry within the Strictly family





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Strictly Come Dancing Luba Mushtuk Gorka Marquez BBC Professional Dancers Tour Farewell Casting Changes Host Changes

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Strictly Come Dancing Professionals' Tour Concludes, Stars Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez Bide FarewellLuba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez, two of the most popular professionals on the BBC show, bid an emotional farewell to the show as the professionals' tour reached its conclusion on Saturday. Luba was among several professionals who have been axed from the pro lineup, while Gorka confirmed last month that he would be leaving the show after 10 years.

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