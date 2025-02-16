Emotional Character Writing: The Key to Naruto and Hunter X Hunter's Enduring Success

This article explores the reasons behind the global success of the Naruto series and how it remains relevant even years after its conclusion. It highlights the importance of emotional character writing, as emphasized by creators Masashi Kishimoto and Yoshihiro Togashi, in creating immersive and engaging stories. The article uses examples from both Naruto and Hunter X Hunter to illustrate how relatable and well-developed characters can draw readers in and keep them invested in the narrative, even if the story involves complex or unfamiliar worlds.

While there are many reasons for the global success of the Naruto series, there is one core aspect that made the ninja series the icon it is and relevant even more than ten years after it ended. The reason might be very obvious but the creator, Masashi Kishimoto, put it perfectly as to why the story works.

In an interview with Yoshihiro Togashi, creator of Hunter X Hunter, Masashi Kishimoto talked about the complexities of creating a fictional fantasy world and how hard it is to get readers to be interested in it. As they talked about how they try to sprinkle real-world elements into the fantasy one, Kishimoto said that for a reader to be immersed in the world that you created, the most important thing was to have the reader be emotionally connected to the characters, either through empathy or relatability. Togashi agreed and elaborated that human interactions and empathy are what make a reader continue reading a manga. Naruto and Hunter X Hunter, have a lot going for them, such as an interesting world, great fights, and more, but the main reason that people love them is because of their interesting characters, which make a reader sympathize with them and keep up with their journey. Good characters are what make a story memorable. Two of Manga's best writers reveal the most important thing in a story. Close Kishimoto continued to elaborate that once a writer can get a reader to empathize with a character's situation, they will continue reading even if they don't quite relate to or understand their future problems. His protagonist is a great example of this, as the first chapter introduced him as someone who suffered alienation and loneliness, something many can sympathize with. This was the hook of Naruto's character, and as the story progressed, he went through many deadly predicaments such as being hunted down by a terrorist organization, something most can't relate to. However, since readers already feel emotionally connected to him through the mutual experience of loneliness, they continued reading and following Naruto's journey. It’s amazing how, if the drama is compelling, the audience can come to appreciate any sport from zero. They don’t even need to know the rules. I consider that a real strength. - Yoshihiro Togashi. Kishimoto used another great example that explains the popularity of sports manga even if the sports are niche. Readers might not be familiar with the rules of a sport and its intricacies, so the writer must hone in on the characters and revolve the sport around them, and not vice versa. The reader, who is clueless about the sport, will continue reading because of the character, and as they continue to read, they gradually learn about the rules of the sport. The best example of this is the volleyball icon Haikyuu!!, a series that revolves around a relatively unpopular sport but hooks the readers with one of the best overall casts in shonen manga. Naruto and Hunter X Hunter's casts are the core of their series. The Manga are beloved because of their excellent characters. The creators of Naruto and Hunter X Hunter agree that above all, good and emotional character writing takes priority when writing not just fantasy stories, but stories in general. Despite Naruto ending more than 10 years ago and Hunter X Hunter having many hiatuses, these series are very relevant many years later and continue to live in the hearts of fans because they managed to make their characters lovable and interesting. Furthermore, both manga are some of the best when it comes to producing emotional moments that have the readers' hearts on a string. From Meruem and Komugi's deaths, Naruto meeting his mother, Killua apologizing to Nanika, Itachi's farewell to Sasuke, Kurapika wallowing in sadness and many more, Naruto and Hunter X Hunter masterfully evoke all types of emotions from readers, which is why these series will continue to live on for years to come. Emotional character writing is the biggest hook. Close While there are many things like worldbuilding, plot, fights, and more than one can look for in a story, it is an undeniable fact that characters can make or break a series. A character that one can emotionally connect to is a gate into the story itself, and this is why most pilots and first chapters usually focus on trying to get the reader to empathize or relate to a character first. Kishimoto and Togashi understand this very well, and the character writing of Naruto and Hunter X Hunter speaks for itself. Source: Jump GIGA interview





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NARUTO HUNTER X HUNTER CHARACTER WRITING EMOTION MANGA ANIME STORYTELLING RELATIONABITLY IMMERSION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Become a Pro Hunter: The Rigorous Hunter Exam AwaitsEmbark on the challenging journey to become a professional hunter by passing our rigorous exam. This test of physical, mental, and strategic prowess features five demanding phases, including an endurance run, a game of deception, an obstacle course, a flag capture competition, and final 1-on-1 combat. Only the most capable will earn the prestigious title of Hunter and access exclusive benefits reserved for elite individuals.

Read more »

Taylor Lautner, werewolf actor, to play Taylor Lautner, werewolf hunter, in Taylor Lautner: Werewolf HunterTaylor Lautner still has that dog in him: The 'Twilight' star is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in a new TV series titled 'Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.'

Read more »

Golden Kamuy: The Underrated Hunter x Hunter AlternativeThis article explores Golden Kamuy, a historical adventure manga praised for its similarities to Hunter x Hunter. Set in early 20th Century Japan, it follows the journey of veteran Saichi Sugimoto and Ainu girl Asirpa as they search for hidden gold. The article highlights the plot parallels, diverse characters, and accurate portrayal of Japanese history and culture.

Read more »

Hunter x Hunter: Gon Freecss' Unhinged RageThis article explores the intense and often unpredictable nature of Gon Freecss, the protagonist of the acclaimed anime series Hunter x Hunter. It delves into his unwavering determination, his naivete, and the explosive rage that consumes him when those he cares about are threatened.

Read more »

Emotional Intelligence vs. Being Emotional: Understanding the DifferenceThis article explores the common misconception that emotional intelligence and being emotional are synonymous. It clarifies that while both involve emotions, they are distinct concepts. Emotional intelligence is a skillset focused on understanding, managing, and utilizing emotions effectively, while being emotional simply refers to the capacity to feel deeply. The article highlights the importance of emotional intelligence for personal and interpersonal growth, emphasizing its role in building strong relationships, resolving conflicts constructively, and making wiser decisions.

Read more »

10 Most Boring Superhero Movies, RankedPromotional picture for &39;Kraven the Hunter&39; featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter

Read more »