Emotion and Meaning in the Social World

Intense emotions make it impossible to read other people's emotions with any accuracy. When our own internal experience is strong, we merely project it onto others.

Long before the development of sophisticated language, humans used emotions to communicate. We continually make implicit value judgments in the social world. Our responses to one another are essentially emotional.

Our emotions automatically react to the emotional states of others, inferred from their appearance,Long before the development of sophisticated language, humans used emotions to communicate and to serve as a social alarm system. We sensed in one another important messages like:retains primitive non-verbal display characteristics to inform the world.

These include facial expressions , vocalizations , changes in posture and muscle tone , and various expressive behaviors such as stomping feet, beating one’s breast, and pulling one’s hair. With the development of sophisticated language, the need for emotional display waned, along with our tolerance of it. The uninhibited display of emotions is rare in people over three years old.

Most cultures tolerate raw emotional displays by adults only under clearly defined circumstances of ceremony or extremity. The display of anguish, for example, includes weeping, wailing, and flailing, with a sharply down-turned mouth forming the ancient mask of tragedy. That's okay at a funeral, not in a theater. Adisplay includes slumped head , hands covering a flushed face, and constricted muscles, as the shamed person contorts to the smallest space possible.

The display ofincludes bulging, dilated eyes, tightened jaw, exposed teeth, tense muscles, menacing body posture, and either deepened or shrieking voice. These are natural displays which must be inhibited or suppressed in most social situations. Attempts to suppress emotional display do not work as well with involuntary muscles, especially of the face, or with tone of voice.

We do not hide anger, resentment, orEmotions are more contagious than any known virus. Happy people tend to make us happy, caring people make us care, interested people attract our interest, and sports events lacking excited spectators bore us. We try to avoid those who carry “chips on their shoulders,” who “bring us down,” or “overwhelm us. ” Resentment and subtle hostility spread workstation by workstation throughout the office or factory and locker by locker in schools.

Aggressive driving passes car by car down the highway. ,” which makes people act collectively against their individual better judgments. It gives us constantly changing fashions, cultural fads, and political correctness. It produces solidarity parades, protest marches and, on the uglier side, “mob justice,” public lynching, riots, and looting.

Related to the law of contagion is the principle of reciprocity. Allowing for differences of inhibition and temperament, we get back more or less the same emotional intensity we put out. While experiencing intense emotions, it’s virtually impossible to read other people's emotions with any accuracy. When our own internal experience is strong, we merely project it onto others.

For example, the resentful person is likely to project resentment or untrustworthiness on others. The extreme example is the paranoid person who projects negative emotions on everyone. Negative projections almost inevitably become self-fulfilling prophecy. We’re likely to resent someone who thinks we’re resentful and suspect someone who feels we’re untrustworthy.superiority.

Social value judgments carry an illusion of predicting and controlling the behavior of others, which provides a sense of safety. The predictability of perceived dangers and our control over them determine perceptions of safety.

For instance, soldiers can feel safe during hostilities if confident of their combat skills, which allow them to predict and control threats to safety. The same soldiers can feel unsafe in peacetime when combat skills have little utility. The primary instrument of social control is shame-inducing moral reprobation. We describe failures to sustain pro-social emotions like compassion and remorse as “inhumane” and hold deficits of sincerity and trustworthiness in contempt and disgust.

We use the law of social value judgment to guide our own behavior to a much lesser extent than we apply it to others. We tend to judge other people’s behavior in moral terms and our own in terms of utility—it works for us. Similarly, while we’re hypersensitive to unfair treatment by others, we’re hardly sensitive at all to our own unfairness, which takes determined self-reflection.

In other words, our judgment of others is easy and automatic, while self-reflection takes focus, energy, and determination. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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