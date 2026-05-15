Emojis: The New Secret Language of Cheaters

Cheating is not a straightforward affair. Cheaters use a special emoji code to communicate through their messages. To help the unsuspecting victims, the lead investigator has revealed the secret language used in such texts. The article discusses the characters of cheating, how one should be alert, and the signs to look out for.

In theory, none of us ever look at our partner's phone. That’s their business, right? Until real life hits, you see your other half smiling and giggling at someone's texts or being secretive with their device, and think: 'I need to take a peek or else I’m going to go mad.

' But in truth, it’s not always easy to know (or decipher) whether your partner is innocently texting someone or having a full-blown affair. According to Paul Jones, a private detective from ARF Private Investigators, cheaters are using a special emoji code to keep their messages a secret. And to help out the blissfully ignorant among us, he’s created a list of the sneaky emoticons to look out for, and broken down what they could actually mean





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Cheating Emojis Secret Language Private Detective ARF Private Investigators

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