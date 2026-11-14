‘Emo Gods’ Hoobastank, Simple Plan Surprised Fans on Plane With Mid-Air Performances

The flight, which left out of Los Angeles, had just missed the ground stop, so the bands were able to perform for the passengers at 35,000 feet in the air.

While most travelers across the U.S. navigated chaos during the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop Nov. 13, some lucky flyers had a day that would make any millennial who sported emo bangs and fingerless gloves in high school proud.

Several alt rock acts, including Hoobastank and Simple Plan, showed up at a Southwest flight and performed some of their hits for those on board. The flight, which left out of Los Angeles, had just missed the ground stop, so the bands were able to rock out for the passengers at 35,000 feet in the air, according to a press release about the event. Fan videos posted to social media captured the performances.

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And when Hoobastank began playing their 2004 smash hit “The Reason” down the aisles, the crowd couldn’t help but sing. A clip shared on the band’s official Instagram page shows the plane full of passengers, holding up their phones with the flashlight feature on, swaying to the acoustic set. According to a press release about the event, the bands showed up to a flight that was part of Southwest’s “Live at 35” music program, which features pop-up performances.

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This particular gig took place just ahead of the Vans Warped Tour Orlando stop this weekend at Camping World Stadium Campus. The performances certainly brought a bit of levity to an otherwise frustrating day for travelers. People across social media couldn’t help but be just a bit jealous of those on board. Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images