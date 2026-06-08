Emmy Winner, 80, Makes History With Latest Award

The Hollywood icon just crushed a 26-year-old theater record.

‘Scary Movie’ is the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago. Hudson Williams poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026.

REUTERS/Daniel Colestar Hudson Williams is on thin ice after a photo from his past resurfaced on social media. The photo shows Williams with black marker drawings all over his body, including what appears to be a swastika on his forehead.

However, the Canadian actor, 25, wasn’t aware of what was drawn on him at the time, several sources close to Williams told. The sources told the tabloid that the marker drawings, which appeared on his body and clothes, were part of a high school “campout” tradition where inebriated teens drew offensive imagery on each other to elicit a reaction.

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character‚" a friend of Williams told the outlet. Multiple sources told TMZ that the actor “deeply regrets” the photo and “understands the hurt and disappointment” that it has caused, adding that “it’s completely unexcusable. ” Williams shot to stardom as Shane Hollander in HBO Max’s queer hockey romance. The series earned a record-breaking 16 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, including a Best Lead Performer recognition for Williams.

A legendary performer has officially stomped his way into the Broadway history books. At 80 years old, John Lithgow secured a monumental victory at the Tony Awards, becoming the oldest man ever to take home a competitive acting Tony. The historic milestone officially shattered the previous record held by Roy Dotrice, who won at age 77 in 2000. Lithgow clinched his third career Tony for his leading role in, a searing drama centered on children’s author Roald Dahl’s virulent antisemitism.

The triumph also established a staggering 53-year-gap between his first Tony win in 1973 and his latest, marking the longest stretch between competitive acting wins in the history of the awards. The win officially inducts Lithgow into an elite circle of just four performers who have managed to win across three distinct acting categories.

“I’m such a lucky actor,” Lithgow told the crowd while accepting the trophy. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them... this moment has got to be one of the best. ”selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File PhotoThe return of a flesh-eating parasite could make already-high beef prices during the second Trump administration even worse. The discovery of two cases of the New World screwworm, a parasite that kills livestock if not treated, near the Mexican border in Texas could prove hazardous to both the beef industry and public health, as well as Trump’s presidency.

“Americans run on beef. We notice the price of steaks and ground beef,” Arizona-based GOP strategist Barrett Marson told Politico.

“Every time we go to the grocery store, we see that... It’s a significant part of how Americans are getting squeezed on every end. ” Beef prices have already skyrocketed as a result of record-low cattle numbers resulting from inclement weather and industry consolidation.

“This is something that Texans have been worrying about and have been warning Washington about for nearly two years,” said Texas Democratic congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher on Thursday. “An outbreak today will be devastating to livestock producers and drive up already high costs for beef at the grocery stores that all Americans will see. ”New York Police officers and firefighters gather after reports of a stabbing incident at Penn Station in New York City, U.S. June 7, 2026.

REUTERS/Jeenah MoonOne person is in custody after a stabbing incident at New York City’s Penn Station left five people injured just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night. A senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC New York said that the person, who is believed to have mental health issues, was taken into custody by Amtrak police. While the investigation is in its early stages, the official said there do not appear to be any signs of terrorism.

The New York City Fire Department said that of the five people injured in the incident, one was seriously injured, two were moderately injured, and two others suffered minor injuries. All five victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources who spoke tourging people to avoid the area, and traffic delays, road closures, and significant disruptions are expected around Penn Station as emergency operations continue.

The incident took place on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be held at Madison Square Garden directly above Penn Station, and at which President Donald Trump will beAll products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new.

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In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it. Country singer Morgan Wallen dismissed his critics for spreading “nonsense” rumors after canceling his Pittsburgh stop on Saturday for the Still the Problem tour due to severe weather.

“After talking to local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen said on his Instagram story on Saturday. He cited dangerous wind conditions and said he made the decision on his team’s recommendation.

Wallen also addressed critics whom he accused of spreading “a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true” and said that he wanted to “clear the air” with his statement. Wallen did not specify what rumors he was referring to.

“Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” Wallen added. This announcement comes just days after the hot-headed singer flipped a piano while performing in Denver, Colorado. Stacey King, a sports broadcaster and former basketball champion, has died at age 59, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday.

King began his professional career at the Bulls, having been drafted sixth from Oklahoma in 1989. He played alongside NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Bulls back-to-back title wins from 1991 to 1993. After finishing out his playing career at the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks, King returned to Chicago to anchor Bulls TV broadcasts.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans,” Reinsdorf said.

“We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day. ”poured in on social media on Sunday, highlighting his commentating and his ball-playing skills. No cause of death was provided.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Relegation Playoff - First Leg - VfL Wolfsburg v SC Paderborn - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - May 21, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Christian Eriksen before the match REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match on Sunday and was taken to hospital.

The 34-year-old is conscious and “doing well under the circumstances,” the Danish Football Association said in a statement on X. Videos from the scene show the player was able to walk off the field on his own. The pre-World Cup friendly between Denmark and Ukraine was halted in the 65th minute after Eriksen collapsed, and the match was subsequently abandoned.

In 2021, the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA European Football Championship match and was fitted with an implanted cardioverter defibrillator .

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen said about Sunday’s incident, adding that Eriksen will “now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the episode. ” According to the BBC, Eriksen was making his 151st international appearance for Denmark when he collapsed. His previous appearance came on Wednesday, when he played 74 minutes for Denmark against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on Thursday.made a stunning $55 million in its opening weekend, hitting number one at the box office, followed closely by the Gen Z-led horror filmsis the sixth installment in a film franchise that began more than two and a half decades ago and has made over $100 million globally to date. , based on the Mattel character He-Man, came in second in the box office, earning $29.3 million in its opening weekend.

It still has a long way to go to recoup its $200 million production budget. Backrooms dropped 70percent in its second week, but it still ranks as A24’s highest-grossing film, taking the previous top spot from, which featured an Oscar-nominated performance by Timothée Chalamet. It has made $212.6 million globally and $135 million in North America.

The surprise hit,, continues its historic run, earning $152.1 million at the domestic box office on a remarkable $750,000 production budget, with an entirely Gen Z director and cast. For the first time, it dropped by only 7 percent in its fourth weekend of release, after steadily gaining popularity week after week through word of mouth since its box office debut.

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“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” the 29-year-old posted on her Instagram stories Saturday. Although she didn’t specify the nature of the medical incident, the image she posted on social media alongside her statement showed various hospital bands on her wrist. She revealed in the post that she remains on bed rest.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life,” she added, noting that the situation was made worse because her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, with whom she shares a home in Texas, was out of state for work. She said she would explain the situation in more detail at a later date and thanked her “close circle,” who she said were there for her.

In her next series of posts, Biles shared photos of flowers she’d received as well as an image of herself lying in bed, and a screenshot of a health app showing a heart rate of 128 beats per minute. The gymnast made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning 11 medals, seven of which were gold.

A federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for allegedly swiping a man’s glasses off his face, hurling them across an asphalt parking lot, and stomping on them as the two argued over a parking spot in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The same “judge” is still hearing cases two months after the early April confrontation.

Judge Ryan D. Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, who was born and is serving in Idaho Falls, has been charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property by the Idaho Falls city prosecutor’s office, according to. Nelson pleaded not guilty to charges last month and is headed back to court for a pre-trial hearing in mid-June.

The dispute erupted when the judge reportedly became aggressive after he parked his truck across two spaces, according to the. The alleged victim said the confrontation was triggered as he told the judge—twice—as Nelson was backing his truck out of the double space: “‘Learn how to park. ’ That’s when he went crazy. ” Nelson was





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