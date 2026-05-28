Emmy Season News and TV Watch List

Emmy season is underway, and the hosts of The Envelope discuss their favorite shows and discuss the latest news in the industry.

Welcome back to The Envelope. I’m Kelvin Washington, alongside the usual suspects, Yvonne Villarreal, also Mark Olsen. It’s good to have you all here. Everybody doing well?

That’s true. All right, so we’re kicking off Emmy season in here. And there’s obviously a million different things to have seen. We’ll start it off with Yvonne — I’ll go to you.

What have you seen? Give me a couple of things that stand out to you that you’re enjoying. Look, I’m always gonna mention ‘The Pitt. ’ Season 2 really captivated me.

Also, there’s ‘Pluribus. ’ Can never go wrong with Rhea Seehorn. Also, one that — surprisingly for me, just given the subject matter — I really enjoyed this season, is ‘The Testaments. ’ And I think it’s because of, you know, the young cast and feeling that sense of hope that these young teenage girls are gonna get us out of this.

Mark, I’ll go to you next, but just to your point there, Yvonne, I haven’t seen much of it, but I did have some guests at the morning show that I anchor from ‘Love on the Spectrum. ’ Folks love that show. I mean, when I tell you that we had a couple of the guests come in and they’re walking around, people were screaming, ‘Can I get their picture?

’ So you’re talking about reality TV, just that, that’s a big one there. They’re stars. And hearing who’s broken up already. I won’t spoil it, because you should watch that one.

Oh, that’s a good question. Some of the lines or the feel hits a little too real, too close to home at times, that’s for sure. But I think it’s run its course a little bit as far as the watercooler around the job a little. You know, it’s had some seasons here.

But there are some things that, you know, some us look at each other like, ‘Clearly someone in the business is on there writing that show because that was too close to home. ’ Watch how I turn over here to Mark and we switch subjects. What about you, Mark? What are you watching?

What do you enjoy? You know, it’s funny, I find as we’re in sort of like post-peak TV, I definitely find that I’m liking my TV to just feel like TV. And so I definitely like the Bill Lawrence universe, kind of comfort watch — the new show ‘Rooster’ with Steve Carell and Danielle Deadwyler, who’s just like so charming, so good on that show. I have really grown to like that show.

I really enjoy the week-to-week. Even as I’ve maybe fallen off with some of his other shows, it’s funny how he’s always giving you a new show, like, ‘Oh I like this one! ’ And again the week-to-week, ‘Oh it’s my day to watch ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’! Let me see what my good friends Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn are all up to.

By the way, have you been, you mentioned Steve Carell, like he’s in his ‘zaddy’ era. It’s amazing what a beard does for a lot of people. No one ever necessarily thought of him as a heartthrob and all of a sudden I’ve heard, I’ve seen some things on Threads or whatnot, and they’re like, ‘Oh girl, I didn’t know Steve Carell... ’ You guys mentioned a couple for me.

‘The Pitt’ is unexpected — I was going to say every episode, really every 10 minutes. So that’s always a wild ride. And in ‘Paradise,’ the shift from the previous season for me, because, you know, it’s not that I’m spoiling it, but just the shift into the outside and prior to, that dynamic to me was interesting. Almost like two different shows between Season 1 and Season 2.

That for me is interesting to see how folks do and Sterling K. Brown, where’s he in all of this? So those are the ones that I’m looking at there. I swing to you, Yvonne. You had a chance to speak with Carrie Preston, of course, in ‘Elsbeth.

’ Kind of a ‘Columbo’-style of a show, if you will. Tell us a little bit more about that. Elsbeth” is one of those shows that is so compelling. It really expanded, Robert and Michelle King’s ‘Good Wife’ universe.

They’ve had the spin-off, ‘The Good Fight,’ and ‘Elsbeth’ is in that universe, but it feels totally different. It’s this comedy procedural that follows Elsbeth, who we were introduced to as this eccentric lawyer, and in ‘Elsbeth’ she’s moved from Chicago to New York as this NYPD consultant and de facto detective. And she has these really unconventional, unorthodox, eccentric methods to solving cases.

And it’s really fun to watch and it was really fun to have this conversation with her





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