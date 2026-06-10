Emmy Rossum's Hulu Crime Drama Furious Premieres July 27

Emmy Rossum stars as an FBI agent chasing a female serial killer in Furious, a new Hulu series from Elizabeth Meriwether. The show releases on July 27 with first three episodes, then weekly.

Emmy Rossum is set to return to television in a gripping new crime drama titled Furious , which will premiere on Hulu on July 27. The series, created by Elizabeth Meriwether known for New Girl and The Dropout, stars Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black, a dedicated investigator who finds herself hunting a brilliant female serial killer .

According to Hulu, the show explores how both women are driven by their own sense of justice, and as their paths repeatedly cross, the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred. The first three episodes will drop on premiere day, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Mondays until the season finale on August 31. Viewers in the U.S. can watch on Hulu or through Hulu on Disney+, while international audiences will have access via Disney+.

The newly released promotional images offer a glimpse into the tense and obsessive tone of Furious. One photograph shows Rossum with disheveled hair, seated on a couch surrounded by stacks of investigation files and gripping a gun, suggesting she is bracing for imminent danger. Another still depicts Rossum alongside actor Scoot McNairy on a staircase, hinting at a collaborative but high-stakes investigation.

Additional images focus on Lola Petticrew, who plays the enigmatic serial killer, in outfits ranging from a white shirt and short skirt with fishnet stockings to a more intense moment where she holds a syringe. Jake Lacy also appears in several shots, and photos of conversations between Rossum and McNairy underscore the psychological tension. The imagery sets the stage for a cat-and-mouse thriller that loves to keep viewers guessing, as per the official synopsis.

The production brings together a talented team behind the scenes. Brian Kirk directed and executive-produced the first two episodes, ensuring a strong visual and narrative foundation. Rossum not only leads the cast but also serves as an executive producer alongside Liz Meriwether, Ronald Bass, Matt Olmstead, and Sam Hoffman. This marks another significant role for Rossum, following her acclaimed work in Shameless and various film projects.

With its premiere date locked in, Furious promises to be a standout addition to Hulu's summer lineup, offering a psychological exploration of justice and obsession that resonates with contemporary audiences. The series is poised to examine the costs of pursuing a relentless quarry and the personal sacrifices that come with bending the rules. As the release date approaches, fans can expect more teasers and promotional material that delve deeper into the twisted dynamics between the FBI agent and her prey





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