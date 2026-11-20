In front of an audience at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the actress reflects on her breakthrough in 'The Phantom of the Opera,' her quest for equal pay on 'Shameless' and her production company: 'I like characters that are living in moral gray areas. That's something that I wasn't really able to do in the ingenue years.

. The drama series, which she also produced, tells a cat-and-mouse tale of a female FBI agent and a young female serial killer , both PTSD-afflicted survivors of sexual abuse.

“So,” Rossum continued, “I firsthand understand the nuance and complexity of being a young person in situations like this and of being a powerful professional woman in situations like this. ”Jessica Lange on Bringing 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' Back to the Big Screen, Returning to 'American Horror Story' and Retirement RumorsEmmy Rossum Named RAINN Ambassador Amid New Partnership to Deepen Public Understanding of Sexual Violence and Survivorship Rossum, who was once described by the late Roger Ebert as “a phenomenal talent,” is only 40, but she has been doing outstanding work for nearly 30 years — in films like 2000s, in which Rossum played the eponymous Los Angeles billboard queen.

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They have since made several others. Rossum explains, “The throughline in things that I’ve been looking for is: I like characters that are living in moral gray areas. That’s something that I wasn’t really able to do in the ingenue years. ” But obtaining choice material is not easy for a small company, even one run by a top young actress.

“We have to be scrappy because we’re not LuckyChap , and we’re not Hello Sunshine ,” she explains. “We’re three people with this mandate of wanting to tell complicated stories about women that talk about something in the zeitgeist and culture and where we are now — and make really entertaining and fun stuff. ”, their most successful project yet?

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Rossum recounts, “I was like, ‘OK, well, we’re not going to land any of the hot books, so where do we go look? We have to look where other people arelooking. Let’s look at all of the old movies that nobody’s looking at. Like, they were good, so why aren’t we looking there?

There’s got to be one that’s got a good skeleton that we can uncover and figure it out.

'”, which starred Debra Winger and Theresa Russell as an FBI agent and serial killer, respectively. The material was nearly 40 years old, but still “feels kind of contemporary,” she felt, noting eerie parallels with everything from the Jeffrey Epstein saga to the “Jane Doe” case at Cornell. So Composition 8 obtained the rights and set about putting it together.

Rossum sold the show to Hulu via a text, recruited Liz Meriwether to serve as showrunner and set about preparing to play cop-turned-FBI agent Alice Black, meeting with and shadowing law enforcement officials, consulting psychotherapists, adding considerable muscle to her small physique and more. She reflects, “It’s interesting to play a character who can hold so many complexities, who can be infinitely, bottomlessly vulnerable and terrified and afraid to be weak at the same time as being incredibly manipulative and physically and emotionally powerful and dogged and smart and underestimated.

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It was the role that haunted me the most, and it was a benefit that I came on so early, because I felt that I was working on the character for three years before we started shooting. ”as “the role of her life.

” For it, she is now in serious contention for end-of-the-year honors — best actress in a drama series Critics Choice, Golden Globe and Actor Awards — and, next year, she might well become the first person with the name Emmy to, well, win one. , and it starts shooting in January.

She can’t wait — but she also wants the industry to know that she’s not only interested in acting in stuff that she also produces: “I’m still in the incoming-call business, so please hire me! I want great roles. ”‘Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow’ Review: Oobah Butler Exposes Modern Life’s Many Frauds in Nathan Fielder-esque HBO Comedy DocAll’s Fair in Love and ‘War’: Creator George Kay Explains His Ruling on Morgan and Carla’s Divorce