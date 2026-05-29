Emmy Awards: ‘Hacks’ Wins Comedy Series Prize As ‘The Bear’, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Baby Reindeer’ Lead Field

2024 Primetime Emmys were handed out Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. See the winners list here, including 'Hacks,' 'The Bear,' 'Shōgun' and 'Baby Reindeer.'

News & Documentary Emmy Awards: Doc Winners Include ‘Prime Minister’, ‘Underdogs’ & ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ Clockwise from top left: Richard Gadd, Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jean Smart, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanadatonight, its third triumph of the night.

The HBO/Max show’s stunning triumph followed prizes for its Lead Actress Jean Smart and its writing team. , winning Outstanding Drama Series and three other trophies Sunday night to lead all programs. It amassed 18 Emmys, including its Creative Arts haul, to set a single-year record for programs.

The series’ Hiroyuki Sanada andtheir first career Emmys as respective Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the second actor and first actress of Asian descent to win their categories, respectively. Earlier Sunday, Frederick E.O. Toye won Directing.s Jeremy Allen White nabbed his second consecutive Emmy as Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the FX series, and the first award of the night went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who also scored a back-to-back Emmy as Supporting Actor..

Netflix and the combined HBO/Max were next with six each Sunday night. Apple TV+ was another multiple winner, with two. Richard Gadd Encourages “Anyone Going Through A Difficult Time” To Persevere In Emotional Emmys Speech Win For ‘Baby Reindeer’ It also was a night for repeat winners, with Smart winning her sixth career Emmy and third Lead Actress in a Comedy nod for hertaking Scripted Variety Series.

Elizabeth Debicki took her second Supporting Actress in a Drama Emmy for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix’sadded to its Emmy haul with a statuette for Outstanding Talk Series, which was accepted by once-a-week host Jon Stewart. Will Smith took his third career Emmy, this one for writing Apple TV+’sSupporting Actress Jessica Gunning also won, on her first career nomination, and Steven Zaillian got his first Emmy on his seventh career nom, for directing the Netflix limited series.

Throughout his decades-spanning career, he has served as creator, writer and/or executive producer on nearly 50 TV shows since starting out as a staff writer on. Statuettes were handed out in 25 categories, after 99 mostly below-the-line awards were presented during last weekend’s dual Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies.

The list of Juried Emmy Awards, which were revealed last month,Here are the winners at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and a chart of the shows and distributors with the most 2024 Emmys.

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production Richard Gadd, Executive Producer Wim De Greef, Executive Producer Petra Fried, Executive Producer Matt Jarvis, Executive Producer Ed Macdonald, Executive Producer Matthew Mulot, ProducerTrue Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and PassengerOUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIEJon Stewart, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer James “Baby Doll” Dixon, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Justin Melkmann, Co-Executive Producer Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer Ian Berger, Supervising Producer Max Browning, Supervising Producer Pamela DePace, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer David Paul Meyer, Supervising Producer Elise Terrell, Supervising Producer Sushil Dayal, Supervising ProducerHacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts EntertainmentOUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIALOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIEOUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIESJoanne Froggatt Nears Deal For Role In ‘Magnificent Seven’ TV Remakeon September 8, 2024 11:01 pm Wait until next week – Th Bear is going to kill it.

I expect them to finish with 22 awards. more in one season than frasier, mary tyler moore, golden girls, veep, or i love lucy. This will be the most awarded comedy in one season ever! Bear won 11 – so shocking. Thought they would sweep everything.

Maybe now they will join the drama category where they belong. Wow. What has happened to HBO?!?! They are at broadcast level. When was the last time they’ve done this bad?





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