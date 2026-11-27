Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs euthanizes 21-year-old grizzly bear Emmett following a return of aggressive cancer, honoring his legacy as an intelligent and beloved animal.

Emmett, a 21-year-old grizzly bear at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, was euthanized on Monday after a prolonged and aggressive battle with cancer. The beloved animal, known for his unique intelligence and charismatic personality, was put to sleep by his dedicated care team at the zoo in Colorado.

Emmett's Cancer Diagnosis and Decline

Emmett was initially diagnosed with cancer in early 2026. The zoo reported that he underwent surgery in February to remove a mass from his tail, which was successful. He remained in good shape through the spring and summer months. However, a biopsy in mid-October confirmed the cancer had returned. This recurrence significantly affected his energy levels and mobility. Zookeepers observed lethargy, a disinterest in training, and a lack of appetite. These symptoms caused deep concern among the staff who cared for him. Repeated efforts to restore his previous energetic state failed. The care team ultimately made the difficult decision to euthanize him to end his suffering.

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Emmett's Peaceful Final Hours

On the final day, Emmett woke up in his den and walked to his usual treatment spot. The care team prepared his favorite foods, including grape jelly, marmalade, jam, and whipped cream, as a last thank you. He was surrounded by the sounds and smells of his devoted team. The zoo described his passing as peaceful and pain-free. He fell asleep with his caretakers nearby. This moment reflected the zoo's philosophy of providing animals with their best last day.

Emmett's Charisma and Connection with Humans

Emmett was taken in by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in July 2007. He had been deemed a nuisance bear in Montana for breaking into human spaces. A young boy named Emmett watched the wildlife authority remove him from a campsite. The zoo named the bear after the boy. The wildlife agent who handled him was so won over by his charisma that he visited for years. Animal curator Rebecca Zwicker highlighted his intelligence. She noted he would sit and listen intently without training or rewards. He once spent hours balancing a bone on his head.

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Emmett's Legacy and Public Impact

Emmett was famous for his daily demonstrations with guests. Zwicker shared that he knew the show routine better than most humans. He enjoyed seeing guests and their reactions. The staff watched guests fall in love with him during the 15-minute shows. He displayed impressive size and intelligence to crowds. His unique manners and great sense of humor endeared him to visitors. Many keepers recall his attentive ear and loving nature. His presence helped convey important conservation messages to the public. The bear's legacy remains as a symbol of connection between humans and wildlife.

Emmett's Final Departure and Memorial

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo released a statement honoring Emmett's life. The institution emphasized the bond between the bear and his team. The care team provided him with dignity and comfort in his final moments. His passing marks the end of an era for the zoo. Visitors and staff will remember his distinctive character and kindness. The event highlights the challenges of caring for aging animals. The zoo continues to focus on animal welfare and conservation. Emmett's story serves as a reminder of the impact individual animals have on human understanding.