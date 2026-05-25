Emmerdale Cast 'Bloodbath' Claims Another Victim as Bradley Johnson is Axed

The Emmerdale cast 'bloodbath' continues as Bradley Johnson is axed from the soap after seven years. The decision is reportedly part of ITV's cuts, which have resulted in a shift towards streaming services. Other characters whose axing from the show have been confirmed include Nick Miles, who is better known to fans as Jimmy King.

The Emmerdale cast 'bloodbath' has claimed a new victim, as it's been reported that Bradley Johnson has been axed from the soap after seven years.

Bradley, 28, joined the show in 2019 alongside Lisa Riley, 49, when she made her return as Mandy Dingle to play her adopted son, Vinny, but will now be reportedly written out of the show. ITV has been hit by widespread cuts in recent months, as a result of several factors including changing viewer habits, which have resulted in a shift towards streaming services.

A source told The Sun On Sunday that Bradley is a very popular member of the cast and especially close with his on-screen Dingle family. Everyone is shocked that bosses decided to axe him but it's all part of the ITV cuts and they still need to trim back the cast. They are making less episodes so don't need as many characters. Lisa Riley is reportedly devastated by the decision to axe her on-screen adopted son.

The source added that she adores Bradley and they have such a close bond. It just shows that no-one is safe. It is not known how the character will be written out of the soap, but it has been reported that bosses are planning a dramatic storyline in the near future to get rid of even more members of the village.

Other characters whose axing from the show have been confirmed include Nick Miles, 63, who is better known to fans as Jimmy King. He is an even longer standing cast member than Vinny and has been a familiar face in the village since 2004. The Radio Times reported that the much-loved character will be removed from the show this autumn.

This will happen as part of a storyline that kicks off when Jimmy's ex-wife Sadie King comes back to the dales. Producer Laura Shaw described it as an explosive storyline that is guaranteed to shock. She teased that Sadie's seductive demeanor, combined with her utterly ruthless nature, are set to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales. Kensit, meanwhile, added that she is really excited to return to Emmerdale.

She treasures the years she was here before and said that Sadie King is a character that she really loved playing. The cast and crew are absolutely brilliant and she is so grateful for the chance to return to the show - it's absolutely amazing. In case your memory needs refreshing, Sadie left the village back in 2006 amid a dramatic ransom plot storyline, so her return really is guaranteed to shock





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