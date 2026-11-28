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Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Bruno Caicedo, left, competes with Real Salt Lake Emelka Eneli during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Sandy, Utah Emmanuel Sabbi scored in the second half and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps completed a sweep over Real Salt Lake with a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

Sabbi used assists from first-year forward Bruno Caicedo and defender Tate Johnson to send a right-footed shot into the net in the 58th minute. It was Sabbi's first postseason goal this season and his second in seven career playoff matches. Caicedo has two assists and a goal through his first two playoff appearances. Johnson's assist was his first in five postseason matches.

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Takaoka totaled one save for the Western Conference's top seed. It was his fourth shutout in 13 postseason starts. Rafael Cabral finished with four saves for No. 9 seed Real Salt Lake, which eliminated the Seattle Sounders in the wild-card match to advance. $18 million Pioneer Park renovation raises questions about safety in Salt LakeA Bountiful family was just starting Thanksgiving dinner when three wild turkeys burst through a window and sent the holiday into chaos.