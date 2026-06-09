The Paris-based sales company Charades has sold the French-Belgian drama ‘A Man of His Time’ to various international distributors, including Frenetic Films (Switzerland), Filmin (Spain), Alamode Film (Germany), I Wonder Pictures (Italy), One From the Heart (Greece), Leopardo Filmes (Portugal), MCF (Adriatics and Bulgaria), Mozinet (Hungary), Mars Films (Turkey), New Cinema (Israel) and Falcon (Indonesia). The film, which won the award for best screenplay at Cannes, stars Swann Arlaud and Sandrine Blancke and is inspired by Marre’s own great-grandfather. It examines the mechanisms of collaboration under the Vichy regime through the lens of a man whose ambition and moral weakness lead him to become complicit in the persecution and deportation of Jews.

Emmanuel Marre ’s Cannes Prizewinner ‘A Man of His Time’ Set to Travel as Charades Seals Key Deals in Europe and Asia (EXCLUSIVE) The Paris-based sales company Charades has sold the French-Belgian drama ‘A Man of His Time’ to various international distributors, including Frenetic Films (Switzerland), Filmin (Spain), Alamode Film (Germany), I Wonder Pictures (Italy), One From the Heart (Greece), Leopardo Filmes (Portugal), MCF (Adriatics and Bulgaria), Mozinet (Hungary), Mars Films (Turkey), New Cinema (Israel) and Falcon (Indonesia).

The film, which won the award for best screenplay at Cannes, stars Swann Arlaud and Sandrine Blancke and is inspired by Marre’s own great-grandfather. It examines the mechanisms of collaboration under the Vichy regime through the lens of a man whose ambition and moral weakness lead him to become complicit in the persecution and deportation of Jews.

The film was co-produced by Kidam in France and Michigan Films in Belgium, and represents a deeply personal reckoning for Marre, who has described the project as an attempt to confront a troubling chapter of his own family history. Condor Distribution will release the film in France on Sept. 30, while Cinéart is handling distribution in Belgium.

The film was produced by Kidam in France and Michigan Films in Belgium, and co-produced by Les Films Pelléas, Les Films de Pierre, Unité, France 2, Condor, The Ink Connection, RTBF, Be tv, Orange and Proximus





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Emmanuel Marre Cannes Prizewinner A Man Of His Time Charades Key Deals Europe And Asia Frenetic Films Filmin Alamode Film I Wonder Pictures One From The Heart Leopardo Filmes MCF Mozinet Mars Films New Cinema Falcon Condor Distribution Cinéart Swann Arlaud Sandrine Blancke Vichy France World War II Collaboration Under The Vichy Regime Persecution And Deportation Of Jews Personal Reckoning Family History Kidam Michigan Films Les Films Pelléas Les Films De Pierre Unité France 2 Condor The Ink Connection RTBF Be Tv Orange Proximus

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