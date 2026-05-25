Emma Willis to Balance Strictly Come Dancing Hosting with Love Is Blind UK

TV presenter Emma Willis is set to join the hosting lineup of Strictly Come Dancing while maintaining her role on Netflix's Love Is Blind UK.

The British television landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Emma Willis prepares to take on a prestigious new role within the BBC . It has been officially announced that the versatile presenter will join the hosting team of the hit show Strictly Come Dancing .

This move comes at a time of high anticipation for the dance competition, as Emma will be sharing the stage with comedian Josh Widdicombe and the incredibly talented dancer Johannes Radebe. For many viewers, the primary concern was whether this high-profile appointment would interfere with her existing commitments, specifically her role on the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind UK.

However, Netflix has stepped in to clarify the situation, confirming that Emma and her husband, Matt Willis, will continue their partnership as the hosts of the dating phenomenon. This ensures that fans of both the BBC and the streaming giant will continue to see her in these prominent capacities, with Love Is Blind expected to return to screens in 2026.

The transition to a three-person hosting team marks a historic change for Strictly Come Dancing, breaking a tradition that had lasted for over two decades. For twenty-two years, the show was synonymous with the duo of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The introduction of Emma, Josh, and Johannes represents a bold new direction for the program.

Emma has expressed profound excitement and nerves about the transition, admitting in a video that she felt as though her stomach was flipping consistently, comparing the sensation to the anxiety one feels before walking down the stairs to perform a cha cha. Her vulnerability and enthusiasm highlight the magnitude of the role, given her impressive track record hosting major titles such as Big Brother and The Voice UK.

Adding a layer of comedic relief to the new arrangement is Josh Widdicombe, whose reaction to the appointment has been characterized by his signature self-deprecation. During a recent episode of the Parenting Hell podcast with his friend and co-host Rob Beckett, Josh joked about his appearance in comparison to his new co-stars. He referred to himself as the runt of the litter, noting that both Emma and Johannes are strikingly attractive individuals.

Josh specifically pointed out the physical contrast, mentioning that Johannes stands at six feet two inches and that Emma, while similar in height to himself, will be wearing high heels. This led to humorous speculations about the upcoming Halloween special and Icons Night, where Josh joked about dressing as Damon Albarn.

Despite the humor, it is clear that Josh is thrilled about the opportunity, even if he admits to having evaded direct questions on Good Morning Britain before the news became official. The new trio's first promotional images have already sparked conversation among the public. The photos depict Josh in a sophisticated navy suit, Johannes in a daring plunging green outfit, and Emma in a stylish jumpsuit, all while holding the iconic glitterballs.

Josh has since poked fun at his own posing skills, suggesting that the way he held the glitterball looked as if he were facing a difficult final frame in a bowling match. Beyond his new BBC role, Josh remains committed to his work on Channel 4's The Last Leg, noting that the schedules do not clash.

This period of career growth is part of a wider trend among the comedic circle, with other collaborators also landing major hosting gigs, such as Romesh Ranganathan fronting The Weakest Link. As Emma Willis balances her time between the glittering ballroom of the BBC and the emotional experiments of Netflix, the entertainment industry eagerly awaits the chemistry of this new hosting dynamic





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing Love Is Blind UK Josh Widdicombe BBC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing: New Hosts, Dancers to be Hosted by Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes RadebeThe announcement of the new hosts, along with the professional dancers to be added to the lineup, brings about a change in the show that underwent last week.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing: New Hosts, Dancers to be Hosted by Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes RadebeThe announcement of the new hosts, along with the professional dancers to be added to the lineup, brings about a change in the show that underwent last week.

Read more »

Emma Willis: From Party Girl to Strictly's New HostEmma Willis, known for her wholesome image and presenting career, has a past that may raise eyebrows. Before marrying Matt Willis, she was a party girl who enjoyed late nights and was known to mingle with famous musicians. She was particularly close to Robbie Williams, whom she met at the 2005 MTV awards ceremony in Lisbon. The pair reportedly had a romantic rendezvous, which was kept private at the time. Another encounter from her past, which may be a source of speculation now, involved a relationship with a man in the music industry. Emma's past behavior, which was kept private, was a surprise to the BBC, who were looking for a presenter with a clean image. The BBC is hoping to focus on the dancing and the celebrity line-ups, rather than the personal lives of their presenters. Emma's reputation as a wholesome presenter was a key factor in her selection for Strictly Come Dancing, as the BBC was looking for someone with no wild behavior in their past.

Read more »

Emma Willis's Wild Past: From Party Girl to Strictly PresenterThis article explores Emma Willis's past, revealing a more complex and less wholesome image than her public persona suggests. It details her encounters with famous musicians, including Robbie Williams, and a passionate encounter with a man in the music industry, both of which were kept private but could potentially impact her new role as a Strictly Come Dancing presenter.

Read more »