Emma Willis Opens Up About Therapy and Her New Role on Strictly Come Dancing

Emma Willis discusses her decision to pursue therapy for mental health challenges and her expected role as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing, replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The TV star shares reflections on her mental health journey while facing career milestones.

Emma Willis has publicly shared her journey toward better mental health after revealing she has begun therapy to address long-standing issues. The 50-year-old television personality, known for her charismatic presence on shows like The Voice UK and Big Brother, is also poised to take on a major new role as a co-host for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing , replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

In a candid conversation with her husband, Matt Willis, on his podcast On The Mend, Emma opened up about the transformative impact of therapy, admitting she was taken aback by how quickly it started yielding positive results.

'It's huge,' she said, emphasizing that the decision to seek therapy was not something she would have made independently, but she now recognizes its profound effect. 'I do now because I've started having therapy,' she explained, noting that while she had a vague idea of what to expect from past experiences, the process allowed her to shed the habit of assigning blame elsewhere. A key revelation was how swiftly she felt its benefits.

While acknowledging that therapy is a long-term commitment, Emma admitted feeling initial improvements almost immediately.

'I mean, I'm not cured,' she clarified, 'but definite little tips helped me straight away. I'm on the mend.

' Meanwhile, Emma's potential role on Strictly Come Dancing has sparked considerable buzz within the entertainment industry. Reports suggest she has already been offered the position, signaling confidence from BBC executives, who view her as a reliable addition to the show's long-standing legacy. Dressed casually in a session outside London's Sáana Spa, Emma looked far from the typical glitz and glamour of Strictly, preferring a relaxed combination of a beige jacket, white top, and blue jeans.

Her down-to-earth demeanor and ability to connect with audiences have been highlighted by industry insiders, who praise her as 'a household name and a safe pair of hands.

' Speaking to The Telegraph, a producer who recently worked with Willis on a reality show echoed these sentiments: 'If anyone can turn things around for Strictly, it's her. ' The producer praised her unique on-screen presence, a blend of vulnerability and confidence that endears her to viewers.

Meanwhile, other contenders for the hosting role, including Zoe Ball, have expressed disappointment over missing out. Ball admitted to being in the 'seven stages of grief and rejection' upon learning she was not selected. This unfolding drama underscores the prestige of the Strictly hosting gig and the strong preferences of the show's producers.

With her proven track record in reviving waning TV shows, including boosting viewership for The Voice UK by two million when she replaced Holly Willoughby in 2014, Emma Willis emerges as a strong contender to bring fresh energy to Strictly Come Dancing





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