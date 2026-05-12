Emma Willis Opens Up About Starting Therapy After Years of Mental Health Struggles

Emma Willis, a popular TV presenter, has opened up about starting therapy after struggling with her mental health for years. She revealed that she was surprised by how quickly she felt the benefits of therapy and expressed gratitude for the 'huge' step she took.

Emma Willis revealed she has 'started therapy' after failing to deal with her mental health problems for years. The TV star, 50, is reportedly set to be confirmed as one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing after emerging as the frontrunner during a cutthroat audition process.

Emma has now opened up about taking the 'huge' step by starting therapy and admitted she is 'surprised' how quickly she has 'felt the benefits'. Speaking to husband Matt Willis on the street in London as he asked 'What action do you take for your mental health?

' for his On The Mend podcast, Emma insisted she is 'on the mend'. She said: 'I don't really take any but I do now because I've started having therapy. It's huge. I wouldn't have done it on my own.

'I wasn't surprised when I started therapy because we have done it before, so I knew what to expect. It is weird when it is just you and I can't blame anything on Matt.

'What was most surprising was how quickly it works because it is a long process and you have to work at it but I felt benefits quite quickly. ' She added: 'I mean, I'm not cured but definite little tips that helped me straight away, I'm on the mend. ' Emma Willis revealed she has 'started therapy' after failing to deal with her mental health problems for years.

The TV star, 50, is reportedly set to be confirmed as one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly after emerging as the frontrunner during a cutthroat audition. During the chat, Emma looked far from the Strictly glitz and glam as she cut a low key figure in a beige jacket layered over a white top and blue jeans.

The popular presenter is thought to have impressed during the chemistry tests, with the BBC seeing her as a 'safe pair of hands'. A source said on Monday night: 'Emma has been offered the Strictly job and is going to accept. She absolutely nailed the chemistry tests and the BBC adore her.

'Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice. 'She's incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job. This week frontrunner Zoe Ball broke the news that she had lost out on the job, admitting that she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection'.

Such candour from celeb candidates is rare and proves the lustre of the role. But according to insiders, bosses are now pinning all their hopes on one woman. A producer who worked on a reality show with Emma, 50, a few years ago has insisted: 'If anyone can turn things around for Strictly, it's her.

' 'There's something she has on screen, a mix of vulnerability and confidence, that everyone just falls in love with.





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Emma Willis Therapy Mental Health Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman BBC On The Mend Podcast Zoe Ball Strictly Chemistry Tests BBC Adore Her Household Name Safe Pair Of Hands Vulnerability And Confidence

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