Emma Willis Might Clash on TV as Premiere for 'Strictly Come Dancing' Announced

Emma Willis, the presenter of The Voice UK, is reportedly set to be announced as one of the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down last year. Should she accept, there may be an awkward primetime TV clash this autumn as Emma Willis could end up going head to head with herself on rival networks. Strictly and The Voice both have the same Saturday night slot and have competed against each other in ratings war over the years.

There may be an awkward primetime TV clash this autumn as Emma Willis could end up going head to head with herself on rival networks.

The presenter, 50, is reportedly set to be announced as one of the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts, after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepped down last year. Emma is said to not have yet signed a contract, but is expected to finalize her deal by the end of this month. But BBC producers are reportedly facing a headache because Emma presents The Voice UK.

The 14th series is said to be returning to ITV this autumn, after it was delayed for a second time. Emma and judges Will.i.am, Kelly Rowland, Danny Jones and Tom Jones filmed the first part of the series - the auditions - back in 2024.

This would mean the presenter would be the face on both the BBC and ITV's primetime Saturday night shows. The Voice and Strictly both have the same Saturday night slot and have competed against each other in a ratings war over the years. A source told The Mirror: 'The next series has been ready for ages so there is some time before any decision needs to be made about series 15.

'That is something to be sorted out further down the line. Having the same presenter going up against herself on Saturday night primetime in the autumn is not ideal. But if that is what happens there’s not much can be done about it. If she does join Strictly - and the signs suggest she will - we’ll have to see what happens.

The BBC has gone all out to find new hosts who’ll prove popular. For Emma, the job is hers to refuse - everything else will follow from there





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing Jojo The Voice UK Joannes Radebe Celebs Auditions Rejection Confidence Vulnerability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh Widdicombe Jokes About Being 'S**t Middle-Aged Bloke' on Strictly, Set to Host Alongside Emma Willis and Johannes RadebeComedian Josh Widdicombe joked about being the 's**t middle-aged bloke' on Strictly, just hours before it was 'revealed' he is set to become the show's new host. He also recalled his appearance on the show during the 2024 Christmas special as the 'worst day of his career'.

Read more »

Bruce Willis Goes Full John Wick in This Explosive 33-Year-Old Streaming HitFans can't stop watching Bruce Willis' perfect '90s action movie on Netflix. Here's everything you should know about Striking Distance.

Read more »

How Willis Is Wasting No Time Setting the ToneMalik Willis is the new sheriff in town for the Miam Dolphins. The Dolphins signed him this offseason to a three-year contract worth $67 million dollars to brin

Read more »

Newly-Announced Strictly Come Dancing Hosts: Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis, and Johannes RadebeTess Daly and Claudia Winkleman ended their long-running partnership as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, leaving the BBC in need of a replacement. With a host of famous faces vying for the job, Josh Widdicombe stood out, impressing bosses the most. The comedian, actor, and radio host is set to host the show alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Read more »