Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe Take Over as New Hosts of Strictly Come Dancing

The unlikely trio consisting of Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe have become the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, taking over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The trio comes together in the video posted on Strictly's official Instagram page.

They’re the most sought-after jobs in television, with every top presenter in the country vying for the roles. And now the BBC has confirmed that Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe , and Johannes Radebe are the brand-new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing .

The unlikely trio will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after they stepped down at the end of last year, following a rigorous audition process. The news was confirmed on Strictly’s official Instagram page, with the trio coming together. In the video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited over to join them





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Strictly Come Dancing Aljaž Škorjanec BBC BBC Dance Show Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Jones Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Carlin Entertainment Presenter '' Entertainment Show Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing Host

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