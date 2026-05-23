Emma Willis: From Party Girl to Strictly's New Host

Emma Willis, known for her wholesome image and presenting career, has a past that may raise eyebrows. Before marrying Matt Willis, she was a party girl who enjoyed late nights and was known to mingle with famous musicians. She was particularly close to Robbie Williams, whom she met at the 2005 MTV awards ceremony in Lisbon. The pair reportedly had a romantic rendezvous, which was kept private at the time. Another encounter from her past, which may be a source of speculation now, involved a relationship with a man in the music industry. Emma's past behavior, which was kept private, was a surprise to the BBC, who were looking for a presenter with a clean image. The BBC is hoping to focus on the dancing and the celebrity line-ups, rather than the personal lives of their presenters. Emma's reputation as a wholesome presenter was a key factor in her selection for Strictly Come Dancing, as the BBC was looking for someone with no wild behavior in their past.

Emma Willis , known for her wholesome image and presenting career, has a past that may raise eyebrows. Before marrying Matt Willis, she was a party girl who enjoyed late nights and was known to mingle with famous musicians.

She was particularly close to Robbie Williams, whom she met at the 2005 MTV awards ceremony in Lisbon. The pair reportedly had a romantic rendezvous, which was kept private at the time. Another encounter from her past, which may be a source of speculation now, involved a relationship with a man in the music industry. This encounter, which was kept private, left those in both of their circles stunned.

Emma's past behavior, which was kept private, was a surprise to the BBC, who were looking for a presenter with a clean image. The BBC is hoping to focus on the dancing and the celebrity line-ups, rather than the personal lives of their presenters. Emma's reputation as a wholesome presenter was a key factor in her selection for Strictly Come Dancing, as the BBC was looking for someone with no wild behavior in their past.

The new season of Strictly Come Dancing is a fresh start for the show, with a focus on the dancing and the celebrity line-ups.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing Robbie Williams Party Girl Music Industry BBC Presenter Dancing Scandal Wholesome Image

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh Widdicombe To Host Strictly Come DancingJosh Widdicombe has been announced as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing along with co-hosts Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicome, Johannes Radebe Make Their First AppearanceThe trio, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements, showcased their dance moves during their first appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Friday. They wore outfits that caught the audience's attention.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing: New Hosts, Dancers to be Hosted by Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes RadebeThe announcement of the new hosts, along with the professional dancers to be added to the lineup, brings about a change in the show that underwent last week.

Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing: New Hosts, Dancers to be Hosted by Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes RadebeThe announcement of the new hosts, along with the professional dancers to be added to the lineup, brings about a change in the show that underwent last week.

Read more »