Emma Willis Confirmed as New Host of 'Strictly Come Dancing' After Impressed Performance

Emma Willis, a popular TV presenter, has been confirmed as one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. She impressed during the chemistry tests and emerged as the frontrunner during the audition process.

Emma Willis was spotted heading for a meeting on Tuesday morning, in the first sighting of the star since she was 'revealed' as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing .

The TV star, 50, is reportedly set to be confirmed as one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after emerging as the frontrunner during a cutthroat audition process. Emma looked far from the Strictly glitz and glam as she made a low key arrival for a London meeting on Tuesday, dressed down in a beige jacket and jeans.

The popular presenter is thought to have impressed during the Strictly chemistry tests, with the BBC seeing her as a 'safe pair of hands'. A source said on Monday night: 'Emma has been offered the Strictly job and is going to accept. She absolutely nailed the chemistry tests and the BBC adore her.

'Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice. She's incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job.

This week frontrunner Zoe Ball broke the news that she had lost out on the job, admitting that she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection'. Read More How Strictly bosses are pinning their hopes on Emma Willis 'turning things around'. Such candour from celeb candidates is rare and proves the lustre of the role. But according to insiders, bosses are now pinning all their hopes on one woman.

A producer who worked on a reality show with Emma, 50, a few years ago has insisted: 'If anyone can turn things around for Strictly, it's her.

' 'There's something she has on screen, a mix of vulnerability and confidence, that everyone just falls in love with. ' Emma is thought to have impressed during the chemistry tests and auditions which have taken place in recent weeks. She is well versed in Saturday night telly having raised viewing figures on The Voice UK by two million when she took over from Holly Willoughby in 2014.

She's also honed her live presenting skills on reality telly juggernaut Big Brother and via her stand-in stints on This Morning. The TV star, 50, is reportedly set to be announced as one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after emerging as the frontrunner. This week frontrunner Zoe Ball broke the news that she had lost out on the job, admitting that she is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection'





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Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Chemistry Tests Audition Process BBC Safe Pair Of Hands Vulnerability And Confidence Fall In Love With Track Record Magical Saturday Night Telly The Voice UK Big Brother This Morning

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