Emma Willis a Frontrunner to Host 'Strictly Come Dancing',

Emma Willis, the presenter of 'The Voice UK' and 'Big Brother', has impressed during the chemistry tests and auditions for the coveted hosting job of 'Strictly Come Dancing'. A TV insider revealed that she is the one who can 'turn things around' for the show. She has also gained popularity among the younger demographic, which is crucial for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

TV insiders have decided Emma Willis will be the saviour of Strictly, as it's reported the presenter has sailed through auditions to land the most coveted job in telly.

A producer who worked on a reality show with Emma has insisted: 'If anyone can turn things around for Strictly, it's her.

' She is well versed in Saturday night telly having raised viewing figures on The Voice UK by two million when she took over from Holly Willoughby in 2014. She's also honed her live presenting skills on reality telly juggernaut Big Brother and via her stand-in stints on This Morning. Crucially, she appeals to the younger demographic which Strictly has been desperate to tap into.

According to insiders, Rylan Clark, her long-time pal and co-presenter on This Morning, is surely a natural choice for her co-presenter on Strictly. The shortlisted stars were recently summoned to a top-secret location in London to battle it out in full-scale dress rehearsals with a judging panel and live band.

Zoe Ball, who previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, was at those try outs but announced on Monday that she 'didn't get' the gig', speaking on her Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley after 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days. Emma Willi





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Emma Willis Strictly Come Dancing TV News Auditions Chemistry Tests Hosting Job Julie Haines Rylan Clark Presenter Of 'This Morning'

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