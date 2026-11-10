Emma Watson Wears Biodegradable Artwear at LACMA Art+Film Gala

Emma Watson wore a unique biodegradable outfit designed by Zimbalist at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, blending fashion with performance art and honoring director Denis Villeneuve.

over top to create a textural overlay. The biomaterial was created through a process of heating and mixing a biopolymer-based formulation, with a mixture incorporating vegetable glycerin, a plant-derived plasticizer that creates flexibility and softness to the final material.

The biomaterial, which Zimbalist regularly works with in her own artwork, was poured directly onto the silk, bonding to the fabric with natural fibers to create a textile with a retained drape on the silk and creating even more dimensionality to the surface. The final look was a fitted, dark bodice with a vibrant red skirt. Watson was styled by Jared Ellner.

Also read Every Must-See Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026

“Creating this dress for Emma was an exploration of power and femininity, but also of impermanence,” Zimbalist said in a statement. “I see it as a fleeting moment in time, somewhere between fashion, sculpture and performance art. There’s something beautiful about creating a piece that exists for this particular moment, coming to life through Emma, her movement and the way she carries it.

”Zimbalist is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design and was included in the 2025 edition of Forbes 30 Under 30. The artist, who also works in illustration and object design, founded her eponymous fashion label in 2023. Prior to starting her own fashion line, Zimbalist collaborated with the likes of such designers as Jane Wade, Elena Velez and Sam Miro Vintage, among others. Zimbalist’s designs made their New York Fashion Week debut in 2024.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought Hollywood and the art world together on Saturday, honoring artist Vija Celmins and “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow returned as co-chairs, while Gucci continued its presenting sponsorship, a role it has held since the gala’s 2011 debut. Blackpink’s Rosé was tapped to perform. Proceeds support the museum’s film programming, exhibitions and educational initiatives.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers