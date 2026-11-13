Emma Watson Stumbles at Star-Studded Party Ahead of HBO Harry Potter Series

Emma Watson falls at a celebrity event hosted by Matt Damon and others. Her appearance precedes the launch of the new HBO Harry Potter TV adaptation.

Emma Watson stumbled and fell to the ground while departing a high-profile social gathering, though she recovered with humor in front of onlookers. The incident occurred as she left the star-studded party hosted by Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, and Chris Rock. Despite the minor mishap, Watson quickly regained her footing and laughed off the fall for the photographers present.

Event Details and Celebrity Attendance

The gathering featured a prominent list of Hollywood figures including Cara Delevingne, Tinashe, Jimmy Kimmel, Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jason Bateman, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Watson wore a black minidress paired with a colorful, embellished vintage Valentino coat. She accessorized the ensemble with a gold chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a black crossbody bag.

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Photos from the event captured Watson walking away with a blond-haired male companion after the fall. She did not appear to pose on the red carpet during her time at the venue. The atmosphere remained lighthearted as she continued her evening with her guest.

HBO Harry Potter Series Casting Details

Watson's appearance aligns with the upcoming television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter story by HBO. The new series will adapt the seven novels, dedicating one season to each book. Dominic McLaughlin has been cast to play the lead role of Harry Potter.

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The production features a completely new cast distinct from the original film franchise. Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout portrays Ron Weasley. This marks a significant shift from the characters originally played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson.

Impact on Watson and Future Projects

Emma Watson's last major feature-film appearance was in the 2019 adaptation of Little Women, where she portrayed Meg March. She has made occasional public appearances since then, including the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7.

At that earlier gala, Watson wore a sculptural ruby-red gown designed by Caroline Zimbalist. The designer created the material using a biopolymer-based process. This recent stumble at the Damon-Garfield-Rock party highlights her continued presence in high-society events.

Context for New Production Launch

The new television series represents a major reboot for the beloved fantasy franchise. Paapa Essiedu has recently opened up about joining the HBO adaptation. Rupert Grint has also shared excitement about the project and a special wish for the cast.

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Original star Daniel Radcliffe has indicated he has no advice for Dominic McLaughlin ahead of the launch. The series promises to introduce fresh interpretations of the classic characters for a new generation of viewers.