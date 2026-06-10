Emma Watson Spotted in Relaxed Pyjama-Inspired Outfit During Venice Holiday with Billionaire Boyfriend

Emma Watson enjoys a casual breakfast in Venice in a red floral co-ord set while on holiday with her billionaire boyfriend Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. The actress showcases her effortless style and the couple's romance continues to blossom following their public confirmation earlier this year.

Emma Watson , the acclaimed actress known for her role in the Harry Potter series and her ongoing activism, was recently spotted enjoying a leisurely holiday in Venice.

On Monday, she stepped out in a relaxed, pyjama-inspired ensemble, showcasing her effortless style even during downtime. The 36-year-old wore a matching co-ord set featuring a red floral print, with a floaty blouse and corresponding bottoms, perfect for staying cool in the Italian summer heat. Her outfit was completed with practical yet chic brown slip-on shoes, and she accessorized with a pair of quirky cherry earrings and a beaded necklace, adding a touch of whimsy to her look.

She was photographed heading to breakfast, carrying a croissant and a carton of orange juice, embodying a casual, holiday vibe as she explored the city with a friend. This sighting follows a weekend where she was joined by her boyfriend, Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, as the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway together. They were seen boarding a water taxi named Diva, showcasing their affection as they set off to explore Venice's iconic canals.

Earlier in the year, in March, the romance was confirmed when they were photographed at Mexico City's airport, packing on the PDA amidst security guards. For that outing, Emma wore a red linen dress paired with a smart black blazer, while Gonzalo looked dapper in a light blue shirt, assisting her onto the boat with gentlemanly charm. Emma Watson has long been a vocal advocate for feminism and gender equality, including speaking out about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

She has previously addressed being labelled a 'diva' for her activism, telling TIME magazine in 2016, 'We are not supposed to talk about money, because people will think you're 'difficult' or a 'diva.

' But there's a willingness now to be like, 'Fine. Call me a 'diva', call me a 'feminazi', call me 'difficult,' call me a 'First World feminist', call me whatever you want, it's not going to stop me from trying to do the right thing and make sure that the right thing happens.

' Since their romance became public, the couple has been seen multiple times in Mexico City and on a getaway to the exclusive beach resort of Punta Mita. Gonzalo Hevia Baillères comes from one of Mexico's wealthiest families. His grandfather, Alberto Hevia Baillères, who passed away in 2022, was estimated to have a net worth of $8.6 billion and was among the richest individuals in the country.

The family's conglomerate, Grupo BAL, owns Mexico's second-largest mining firm and the high-end department store El Palacio de Hierro, comparable to Harrods. The family's net worth is reported to be around $19 billion. Gonzalo currently serves as CEO of an investment firm, HBeyond, based in New York, and has entrepreneurial ventures including a smart locker network across Latin America valued at $115 million. He was previously linked to Spanish singer Belinda Peregrín before their breakup in 2024.

A source described the couple as 'one of 2026's most unexpected power couples,' noting that Gonzalo has introduced Emma to his parents, indicating the seriousness of their relationship. Prior to Gonzalo, Emma was thought to be dating Kieran Brown last year, but she has since moved on to the Mexican businessman. Throughout her Venetian holiday, Emma embraced a natural look, often seen without makeup, focusing on comfort and relaxation as she navigated the city's picturesque streets and waterways





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Emma Watson Gonzalo Hevia Baillères Venice Holiday Pyjama-Inspired Outfit Billionaire Boyfriend Feminism Hollywood Grupo BAL Power Couple

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