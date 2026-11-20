Emma Watson performed with a 12-singer choir honoring Gloria Steinem at a Wednesday gathering attended by Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Emma Watson made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to attend a memorial gathering dedicated to honoring the legacy of Gloria Steinem, a pivotal figure in the global women's rights movement. The 36-year-old actress joined approximately 1,000 guests at the event titled "It's Steinemite!", which served as a celebration of Steinem's life, journalism career, and decades-long advocacy for gender equality.

Star-Studded Attendees Gather for Tribute

The ceremony brought together a significant roster of high-profile supporters, including former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Additional notable attendees included actresses Cynthia Erivo and Mariska Hargitay, singer Cyndi Lauper, and poet Amanda Gorman, all of whom came together to pay respects to Steinem following her death.

Also read Gloria Steinem Honored at Star-Studded Celebration of Life in New York City

Emma Watson participated specifically as one of twelve singers in a choir that performed during the memorial service. Her appearance highlighted her long-standing commitment to social causes beyond her acting career, having served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador since 2014 and helping launch the HeForShe campaign to encourage male allies in the fight for gender equality.

Emma Watson Performs with Choir at Memorial

Emma Watson performed the song "Hold On" by Heidi Ann Wilson as part of the choir's segment during the tribute. Her participation underscored the musical and artistic elements woven into the memorial, which aimed to reflect the joyful yet profound impact Steinem had on society. The performance was one of several artistic tributes that filled the gathering with music, poetry, and personal remembrances.

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The event featured a diverse array of performances designed to honor Steinem's influence. Cyndi Lauper sang "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," while Cynthia Erivo, who had originally planned to perform a different song, switched to John Lennon's "Imagine" at the last minute. These musical choices reflected the cultural shifts and feminist milestones that Steinem helped champion throughout her life.

Political and Cultural Figures Share Reflections

Hillary Clinton delivered a heartfelt tribute to her friend, emphasizing Steinem's enduring legacy in the struggle for women's rights. Clinton stated, "Gloria gave us 92 years of light," a comment that drew a standing ovation from the audience. Her remarks highlighted the personal and professional bond she shared with Steinem, as well as the broader impact Steinem had on political discourse and policy.

Amanda Gorman also contributed to the event by reciting her poem "We Rise," adding a literary dimension to the evening's commemorations. The poem's themes of resilience and progress resonated with the audience, mirroring Steinem's own lifelong dedication to overcoming barriers for women and marginalized groups. Her performance served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing nature of the fight for equality.

Gloria Steinem's Legacy and Final Farewell

Gloria Steinem passed away on September 2 at the age of 92, leaving behind a rich legacy of activism and journalism. She co-founded Ms. magazine in 1972, a publication that played a crucial role in bringing feminist issues into the mainstream. Steinem also helped establish the National Women's Political Caucus and the Women's Media Center, institutions that continue to support women in political and media spaces.

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Steinem's work extended beyond founding organizations; she was a journalist and author who spent decades fighting for reproductive freedom and gender equality. Her influence was felt across multiple generations of activists, policymakers, and everyday citizens who drew inspiration from her clarity of purpose and unwavering commitment to justice. The gathering served as a final, collective acknowledgment of her profound impact on society.

The event concluded with Kathy Sledge performing "We Are Family," a song that prompted many guests to join in singing. This communal moment encapsulated the spirit of unity and shared purpose that defined Steinem's approach to activism. As the attendees departed, they carried with them the inspiration and hope that Steinem had provided throughout her 92 years of life and advocacy.