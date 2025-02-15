Emma Watson Graces NBA All-Star Event, Captivates Fans

Emma Watson, renowned for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, made a surprise appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, captivating fans with her radiant charm. The actress, currently pursuing her master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University, took a brief respite from her studies to attend the event.

Emma Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 14th, captivating the internet with her charm. The former Harry Potter star, currently pursuing her master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University , took a break from her studies to attend the event. Dressed casually in black capri pants and a black crop top, Watson was spotted conversing with Tucker Halpern, a musician from the electronic duo SOFI TUKKER.

A video clip of their interaction, shared on ESPN's TikTok, quickly went viral, showcasing Watson's infectious enthusiasm as she waved and blew kisses to someone in the crowd.Watson has been dedicated to her academic pursuits at Oxford, stepping away from acting to fully immerse herself in her studies. In a January 2024 interview with British Vogue, she expressed immense satisfaction with her decision, stating, 'I'm just so glad that I did because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don't think I did before – more autonomy.' She further elaborated, 'I'm so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know, because the knowing that I've come to, I wouldn't trade that for anything.'Prior to Oxford, Watson earned her undergraduate degree from Brown University in 2014. While her academic journey continues, Watson appears to have found love with Kieran Brown, a fellow Oxford student pursuing his PhD in 19th-century literature and economics. According to The Sun, the couple shares a deep connection, engaging in stimulating conversations about their respective fields of study.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EMMA WATSON NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Oxford University Creative Writing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watson's New Moriarty Is More Dangerous Than Andrew Scott & Jared Harris, Giving CBS' Show The Edge It NeedsJohn Watson (Morris Chestnut) describing Moriarty in Watson season 1, episode 1

Read more »

Morris Chestnut Breaks Down 'Watson's' Unique Blend of Medical Mystery and Sherlock Holmes MythologyMorris Chestnut stars in CBS's new series 'Watson', which offers a fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes universe from Dr. Watson's perspective. The show follows Watson as he investigates rare cases with his team while navigating the mysteries surrounding his own life. Chestnut discusses the allure of the Sherlock Holmes mythology, the challenges of portraying Watson, and the unique blend of medical drama and detective work that makes 'Watson' stand out.

Read more »

NBA trade deadline: Best fits on NBA contenders for 10 key playersThese players could be the key for a potential run to the NBA Finals. How feasible would it be for contending teams to trade for them?

Read more »

6-Time NBA Champion Derides Jimmy Butler, Modern NBA SuperstarsNBA legend Scottie Pippen isn't impressed with Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler or modern NBA superstars in the player empowerment era.

Read more »

How to watch 76ers vs. Nuggets NBA game: Time, TV channel, FREE NBA live streamThe Philadelphia 76ers get a heat check opportunity at home Friday night, when they welcome Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to Wells Fargo Center.

Read more »

How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA game: Time, TV channel, FREE NBA live streamThe Eastern Conference’s top two teams collide for the third time of the 2024-’25 season Tuesday night in Cleveland, as the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

Read more »