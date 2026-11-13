Emma Watson Falls at GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles

Emma Watson suffered a fall at the GQ Men of the Year Party at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont. The Harry Potter actress was seen on the ground, marking a rare public appearance amid recent personal news.

Emma Watson suffered a visible fall on Friday night during the GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The thirty-six-year-old actress was attending the high-profile event when she took an unfortunate tumble, ending her evening on the ground. Observers noted that she used her hands to break her fall, looking shocked as a gentleman rushed to her aid.

Stars Attend GQ Soiree at LA Hotel

The incident occurred while the Harry Potter star was joining a star-studded lineup at the swanky annual bash. Earlier in the evening, Watson was present with other notable attendees including Andrew Garfield, Matt Damon, and Cara Delevingne. Despite the painful ending to her night, she maintained a glamorous appearance in a patterned black dress and black and white striped heels throughout the event.

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Other Celebrities Leave Chateau Marmont

Watson was not the only celebrity noted upon leaving the glitzy event. Fifty-four-year-old Sofia Vergara appeared unsteady on her feet as she exited with Douglas Chabbott. Monica Barbaro was also seen leaving with her boyfriend Andrew Garfield, while Tinashe stopped for photographs with fans. Halle Bailey was observed sweetly signing autographs, and Rumer Willis wrapped up in a coat while leading a friend through the crowded route.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wore a black T-shirt that showed off his muscular arms despite the cold weather. Travis Scott, Matt Damon, and Jason Bateman were also seen departing the soiree. This gathering marked a rare public appearance for Watson, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight recently. She was previously seen enjoying a date on the bank of the River Thames in Oxford with a new love interest.

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Harry Potter Casting and Parental Concerns

Amidst her recent media presence, Watson's father Chris Watson has spoken about the impact of fame on children as filming begins for the HBO Harry Potter TV series. The latest leading trio were announced after months of speculation, with Dominic McLaughlin playing the title role. Arabella Stanton is set to play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

Chris Watson told Times Radio that he worked hard to keep his daughter grounded during her ten-year run in the film series. He noted that normal life continued as far as possible, with homework checked in daily. He explained that avoiding movies at home helped them manage the intense public scrutiny, stating that keeping her feet on the ground was essential for her well-being during those formative years.