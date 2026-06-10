Emma Watson Embraces Casual Style in Venice Holiday Amid Romance with Billionaire Boyfriend

A detailed report on Emma Watson's recent activities in Venice, showcasing her relaxed holiday fashion, and an exploration of her budding romance with Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, including background on his family's immense wealth.

Emma Watson , the acclaimed actress known for her roles in the Harry Potter series and her subsequent work as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, was photographed enjoying a relaxed holiday in Venice.

On Monday, she was seen stepping out for breakfast in a casual yet stylish pyjama-inspired ensemble. The 36-year-old opted for a comfortable red floral matching co-ord, consisting of a floaty blouse and coordinating bottoms, ideal for the warm Italian climate. She accessorized with a pair of quirky cherry earrings and a beaded necklace, adding a touch of personal flair to the laid-back look. Completing her outfit were a pair of simple brown slip-on shoes.

Carrying a croissant and a carton of orange juice to go, Watson appeared makeup-free and wore her brunette hair in a neat up do, embodying a serene holiday vibe as she chatted with a friend. This recent sighting in Venice follows news of her romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères.

The couple was seen boarding a water taxi named Diva over the weekend, with Watson looking elegant in a red linen dress paired with a smart black blazer. Gonzalo was described as a true gentleman, assisting her onto the boat while dressed in a light blue shirt. Their relationship has been a topic of public interest since March, when they were first photographed together, packing on the PDA at Mexico City airport surrounded by security guards.

Since then, they have been spotted multiple times in Mexico's capital and on a trip to the exclusive beach resort of Punta Mita. A source noted that Gonzalo, widely regarded as one of Mexico's most eligible bachelors, is deeply smitten and has already introduced Emma to his parents, suggesting a serious commitment. The background of Gonzalo Hevia Baillères adds another layer to this high-profile romance.

He is the heir to one of Mexico's wealthiest families, with a family net worth estimated at $19 billion. His grandfather, Alberto Hevia Baillères, who passed away in 2022, was a legendary figure in Mexican business with a personal net worth of $8.6 billion, having founded the massive conglomerate Grupo BAL. This group owns the country's second-largest mining company and the prestigious department store El Palacio de Hierro, often likened to Harrods in London.

Gonzalo himself serves as the CEO of the investment firm HBeyond in New York and previously founded a smart locker network in Latin America valued at $115 million. Before his relationship with Emma Watson, he was romantically linked to Spanish singer Belinda Peregrín until their breakup in 2024. Emma Watson has a long history of being in the public eye, not only for her acting career but also for her vocal advocacy on women's rights and feminism.

This advocacy once led to her being labeled a "diva" for speaking out about issues like the gender pay gap in Hollywood. In a 2016 interview with TIME magazine, she addressed these labels head-on, stating, "We are not supposed to talk about money, because people will think you're 'difficult' or a 'diva.

' But there's a willingness now to be like, 'Fine. Call me a 'diva', call me a 'feminazi', call me 'difficult,' call me a 'First World feminist', call me whatever you want, it's not going to stop me from trying to do the right thing and make sure that the right thing happens.

'" This resilience and refusal to be silenced define her public persona. Her current relationship with a powerful businessman from a dynastic Mexican family continues to attract attention, with some publications dubbing them one of 2026's most unexpected power couples, blending Hollywood fame with immense wealth and influence





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Emma Watson Gonzalo Hevia Baillères Venice Holiday Billionaire Boyfriend Fashion Grupo BAL Hevia Baillères Family Power Couple

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